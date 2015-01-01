पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जीएनडीएच में बन रहा धोबी घाट, सिविल अस्पताल के चक्करों से छुटकारा, 1.45 करोड़ की आधुनिक मशीनें लगेंगी

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • 2.95 करोड़ की लागत के प्रोजेक्ट का 50 फीसदी काम मुकम्मल

गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में मरीजों के लिए इस्तेमाल में लाए जाने वाले चादर, बिस्तर, कंबल, पिल्लो कवर आदि को धुलने के लिए अस्पताल परिसर में ही धाेबी घाट (वाशिंग सेंटर) तैयार किया जा रहा है। इसके तैयार हो जाने के बाद इनको धुलाई के लिए जलियांवाला बाग मैमोरियल सिविल अस्पताल के पास बने वाशिंग सेंटर में जाने की झंझट खत्म हो जाएगा। अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि इससे जहां समय की बचत होगी वहीं काम भी और बेहतर होगा।

धुलाई के लिए चार किलोमीटर का चक्कर पड़ता था, अब समय के साथ पैसे भी बचेंगे

अस्पताल के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. जेपी अत्री ने बताया कि पंजाब हेल्थ सिस्टम कार्पोरेशन की पहल पर अस्पताल को अपग्रेड किया जा रहा है। कोरोना काल के दौर से ही सरकार इस पर गंभीरता से काम कर रही है और उसी कड़ी के तहत उक्त वाशिंग सेंटर तैयार हो रहा है।

कार्पोरेशन के एसडीओ गुरबचन सिंह सिद्धू ने बताया कि अस्पताल में कई प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे हैं उसी में वाशिंग सेंटर भी शामिल है। उनके मुताबिक यह प्रोजेक्ट 2.95 करोड़ का है। 1.50 करोड़ का खर्च इमारत पर हो रहा है बाकी का अत्याधुनिक मशीनरी पर होगा। उनका कहना है कि इसका काम 50 फीसदी तक हो चुका है और इसे मई तक शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

पुराने वाॅशिंग सेंटर की मशीनरी बेकार

डॉ. अत्री ने बताया कि पुराने वाशिंग सेंटर की मशीनरी पुरानी थी, जिस कारण सही तरीके से धुलाई नहीं हो पाती थी। चूंकि पुराना सेंटर यहां से करीब 4 किमी दूर है। आने जाने में 8 किमी सफर तय करना पड़ता था। इसमें अधिक खर्च आता था। धुला सामान लाने पर रास्ते में धूल-मिट्टी भी जमा होती रही है। उनका कहना है कि नए सेंटर में अत्याधुनिक मशीनें लगाई जाएंगी।

काम बेहतर होगा साथ ही अस्पताल कैंपस में होने के कारण खर्च कम पड़ेगा और उस पर प्रबंधन लगातार नजर भी रख सकेगा। उनका कहना है कि 897 बेड वाले अस्पताल से रोजाना धुलाई के लिए सामान जाता रहा है। कोरोना काल में तो यह क्रम दो-तीन बार होता रहा है।

