विरोध:‘सरकारी रेट पर सीटी-स्कैन सेंटर चलाना मुश्किल’

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • इंडियन रेडियोलॉजी एंड इमेजिंग एसो. करेगी सरकारी फरमान का बहिष्कार

कोरोना मरीजों को छोड़कर आम मरीजों के सीटी स्कैन करने को लेकर सरकार की ओर से तय रेट पर प्राइवेट रेडियोलॉजिस्ट ने ऐतराज जताया है। उनका कहना है कि सरकारी रेट में काम करना संभव नहीं है। इसमें सरकार के अपने रेट भी अधिक हैं फिर प्राइवेट से कैसे उम्मीद की जा सकती है। इंडियन रेडियोलॉजी एंड इमेजिंग एसोसिएशन के प्रांतीय प्रधान डॉ. रमेश चंद्र ने इस सरकारी फरमान को नादिरशाही करार दिया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार ने सीटी स्कैन जो पहले 4,000 से 5000 में होता था का रेट महज 2000 रुपए तय किए हैं। उनका कहना है कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में आम सीटी स्कैन 1,800 तथा कंट्रास सीटी स्कैन का 3,000 रुपए लगता है। हालांकि वहां पर सरकार का स्टाफ, डॉक्टर, मशीनरी, बिजली पानी अपना होता है। उनका कहना है कि वह लोग कोरोना मरीजों का सीटी स्कैन पहले ही 2,000 में कर रहे हैं लेकिन आम मरीजों का इतने रेट में सीटी स्कैन करना संभव नहीं है।

डॉ. रमेश का कहना है कि सरकार के इस फरमान के चलते अमृतसर के 10 समेत सूबे के 150 सीटी स्कैन सेंटर बंद हो जाएंगे, क्योंकि इतने कम रेट में इनको चलाना नामुमकिन है। एसोसिएशन ने सर्वसम्मति से सरकारी रेटों को अस्वीकार किया है।

