पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आत्महत्या:डिसमिस एसआई संदीप कौर 12 नवंबर तक ज्यूडीशियल रिमांड पर , गुरदासपुर जेल भेजा

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव नवांपिंड के सुनार दंपती विक्रमजीत सिंह और सुखबीर कौर की आत्महत्या के मामले की मुख्य आरोपी डिसमिस सब इंस्पेक्टर संदीप कौर को अदालत ने वीरवार को 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में गुरदासपुर जेल भेज दिया है। अब उसे 12 नवंबर को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। थाना जंडियाला गुरु की पुलिस ने उसे अदालत में पेश किया था। गौरतलब है कि नवांपिंड निवासी विक्रमजीत सिंह उर्फ विक्की और उसकी पत्नी सुखबीर कौर की ओर से आत्महत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर संदीप कौर को गुरदासपुर के हरगोबिंदपुर से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उसे अगले दिन अदालत में पेश करने के रिमांड हासिल किया गया था।

मोहकमपुरा पुलिस को लेना होगा प्रोडक्शन वारंट
अदालत में थाना मोहकमपुरा की पुलिस भी उसे लेने के लिए पहुंची थी, लेकिन अदालत ने उसे संदीप कौर का रिमांड नहीं दिया। अदालत ने थाना मोहकमपुरा की पुलिस को कहा है कि वह गुरदासपुर जेल से ही डिसमिस महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेकर आए। थाना मोहकमपुरा की पुलिस अब गुरदासपुर जाकर उसे प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें