दीपोत्सव:धनतेरस को नहीं खरीदें चाकू-छुरी, लोहे की कढ़ाही और कांच के गिलास

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • पीतल के बर्तन खरीद कर लाने से घर आता है उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख, सफेद-पीले रंग का भोग प्रसाद खरीदने से माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश और कुबेर होते हैं प्रसन्न
  • खरीदारी के लिए पूरा दिन शुभ, इन 5 मुहूर्तों में की गई खरीदारी से मिलेगा 13 गुना लाभ

धनतेरस शुक्रवार को मनाई जाएगी। शास्त्रों के अनुसार समुद्र मंथन के दौरान भगवान धन्वंतरि पीतल के कलश में अमृत लेकर आए थे। इसी वजह से मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन पीतल के बर्तन खरीदने से उत्तम स्वास्थ्य घर में आता है। यदि उसी बर्तन में प्रसाद बनाकर माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश जी, कुबेर और भगवान धन्वंतरि को भोग लगाया जाए तो परिवारजनों की बीमारियां दूर होती है।

पीतल के बर्तन खरीदने से घर में सुख भी आता है। किला भंगियां स्थित श्री राधा-कृष्ण मंदिर के पंडित सुनील शर्मा किला भंगियां वाले ने बताया कि चांदी, सोना और पीतल के बर्तन खरीदना शुभ रहता है। विशेषकर पीतल का बर्तन जरूर खरीदना चाहिए क्योंकि भगवान धन्वंतरि समुंद्र में से पीतल का कलश लेकर ही बाहर निकले थे।

सफेद और पीले रंग का भोग प्रसाद अवश्य खरीदें: सुनील शर्मा ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन सफेद और पीले रंग का भोग प्रसाद अवश्य खरीदें। इससे माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश, धन के देवता कुबेर और भगवान धन्वंतरि आदि प्रसन्न होते हैं। घर में खुशहाली को बढ़ाते हैं।

धनतेरस को क्या खरीदें..
चांदी के बर्तन या चांदी खरीदने से घर में शांति आती है तथा कलेश खत्म होता है। सोना खरीदने से सौंदर्य की वृद्धि होती है। घर में यदि धनतेरस के दिन तांबे का बर्तन लाते हैं तो धर्म की वृद्धि होती है। बड़ा लाभ और घर परिवार की आयु वृद्धि भी होती है। स्टील के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। स्टील सफेद होता है और चंद्रमा और लक्ष्मी जी को सफेद वस्तु प्रिय है। इस दिन वाहन खरीदने से व्यापार में वृद्धि होती है। उन्नति भी होती है। वाहन खरीदना चाहिए।

...और क्या नहीं खरीदें
पंडित सुनील ने बताया कि धनतेरस को लोहे से निर्मित बर्तन कड़ाही, तवा, चिमटा आदि नहीं खरीदने चाहिए। सिर्फ यदि आपको एक ही सामान वह भी कांच का खरीदना है तो बिल्कुल भी और भूलकर भी नहीं खरीदें। यह बड़ा ही अपशगुन होता है। कांच का संबंध राहु से होता है जो स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा प्रभाव डालता है। नुकीला सामान जैसे की चाकू, छुरी, कैंची, हसिया नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए। बाद में खरीदें। ऐसा करने से घर में खुशहाली बनी रहती है।

तेल का चौमुखा दीपक घर के दक्षिण दिशा की तरफ जलाएं

श्री लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर कर्मपुरा के ज्योतिषाचार्य सोहन लाल शास्त्री का कहना है कि धनतेरस वाले दिन शाम को चौमुखा दीपक तेल का अवश्य जलाएं। इसे घर की दक्षिण दिशा की तरफ रखें। इससे अकाल मृत्यु का भय समाप्त होता है।

  • सुबह 7:30 से 9 बजे तक जमीन, मकान आदि की बुकिंग।
  • सुबह 8:30 से 10:55 बजे तक चावल काजू चीनी आदि सफेद वस्तुएं खरीदें।
  • दोपहर 1 से 1:30 बजे तक कपड़े, घर की सजावट का सामान जेवर आदि खरीदने से लक्ष्मी जी प्रसन्न होंगी।
  • दोपहर 3 से लेकर शाम 4:30
  • बजे तक वाहन खरीदना बड़ा ही सर्वश्रेष्ठ रहेगा।
  • शाम 5:25 से 8:20 तक का समय बर्तन, भगवान की मूर्ति जैसे कि
  • लक्ष्मी और गणेश जी की मूर्ति खरीदना शुभ रहेगा।
