  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Amritsar
  • Drug Traffickers Broke The Barrier And The Car Rammed, The Police Chased Them And Saw Themselves Firing, A Police Man Was Injured

अमृतसर में मुठभेड़:नशा तस्करों ने नाका तोड़कर भगाई कार, पुलिस ने पीछा किया तो खुद को घिरा देख की फायरिंग, एक पुलिसवाला जख्मी

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
सिंबॉलिक इमेज।
  • पुलिस ने 4 किलोमीटर पीछा करके गैंगस्टर प्रिंस जहाज और उसके एक साथी राजवीर को गिरफ्तार किया

अमृतसर में शुक्रवार को पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। इस घटना में गोली लगने से एक पुलिस कर्मचारी घायल हो गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, पुलिस की सीआईए टीम गैंगस्टर्स का पीछा कर रही थी, जिन्होंने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। पुलिस ने भी जवाबी फायरिंग की। इस दौरान दोनों तरफ से करीब बीस राउंड फायर हुए हैं, वहीं स्टाफ के कॉन्स्टेबल नवप्रीत सिंह के पेट में गोली लगी है। उन्हें एक निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया है।

सीआईए स्टाफ को शुक्रवार की रात सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ गैंगस्टर्स कार में सवार होकर नशे की सप्लाई देने के लिए मजीठा रोड बाईपास से गुजरने वाले हैं। इसी आधार पर टीम ने मजीठा रोड बाईपास पर नाकाबंदी कर दी थी। यहां रुकने के इशारे के बावजूद एक कार में सवार लोगों ने नाका तोड़कर कार भगा ली। सीआईए स्टाफ की तीन कारों ने आरोपियों का पीछा शुरू कर दिया। खुद को बाईपास पर घिरते देख गैंगस्टर्स ने पुलिस पार्टी पर फायरिंग कर दी।

पता चला है कि सीआईए ने करीब 4 किलोमीटर तक पीछा करके गैंगस्टर प्रिंस जहाज और उसके साथी अंबाला निवासी राजवीर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। हालाकि, घटना को लेकर अभी तक कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है। वारदात के बाद रणजीत एवेन्यू थाना, सदर थाना, मजीठा रोड थाना और वेरका थाने की पुलिस को अलर्ट कर दिया गया था

पुलिस में वांटेड था जहाज

पुलिस के मुताबिक, प्रिंस जहाज ने 10 अक्टूबर को गहना कारोबारी सज्जन सिंह को गोली मारकर जख्मी कर दिया था। इसके अलावा जहाज के खिलाफ मोकमपुरा और मकबूलपुरा में गोली चलाने के चार मामले दर्ज हैं। प्रिंस के खिलाफ अमृतसर के कई थानों में मारपीट के मामले दर्ज हैं। इसके खिलाफ प्रदेश के कितने और थानों में केस दर्ज है, क्योंकि गैंगस्टर जहाज की कुख्यात गैंगस्टर जग्गू भगवानपुरिया से काफी नजदीकियां रही हैं।

