पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Farmers Tied Modi's Effigy On The Back Of The Bike And Dragged It Into The City Markets, Blew Nijjarpura Toll, Medical Students Also Protested

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:किसानों ने मोदी के पुतले को बाइक के पीछे बांधकर शहर के बाजारों में घसीटा,निज्जरपुरा टोल पर फूंका, मेडिकल छात्रों ने भी जताया विरोध

अमृतसर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाल गेट बाजार से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के पुतले को बाइक के पीछे घसीटकर ले जाते संघर्ष कमेटी के सदस्य।

एक तरफ किसान खेती कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए दिल्ली में धरना लगाकर बैठे हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर शहर से लेकर गांव तक प्रदर्शन जोरों-शोरों से जारी हैं। यही नहीं किसानों की आगामी रणनीति की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। शनिवार को किसान संघर्ष कमेटी ने अमृतसर शहर में बाइक रैली निकाली और मोदी सरकार को कोसा। रैली में खास बात यह रही कि किसानों ने मोदी के विशालकाय पुतले को बाइक के पीछे बांधकर सड़क से लेकर गली-गली में घसीटा और फिर पुतला निज्जरपुरा टाेल पर फूंका। किसान संघर्ष कमेटी के सदस्यों ने जिला प्रधान दविंदर सिंह चाटीविंड और परमजीत सिंह की अगुवाई में फूंकते समय कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग की। इस मौके पर संदीप सिंह, बाज सिह, परगट सिंह, अंग्रेज सिंह चाटीविंड, जज सिंह मौजूद थे।

वहीं, दूसरी तरफ भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नुमाइंदों ने लारेंस रोड से रोष मार्च निकाला, जो हाल गेट तक गया। इस दौरान मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट भी विरोध जताते नजर आए। लोक भलाई वेल्फेयर सोसायटी ने भी विरोध दर्ज कराया। इसी तरह किसानों ने आजाद किसान संघर्ष कमेटी के नेता हरजीत सिंह झीता की अगुवाई में टोल प्लाजा मानांवाला में धरना दिया। वहीं, किसान नेता मेजर सिंह की अगुवाई में सांसद श्वेत मलिक की कोठी के बाहर भी किसानों ने नारेबाजी की। इसी कड़ी के तहत जम्हूरी किसान सभा ने भी शहर में मोटरसाइकल रैली निकालकर खेती कानूनों के खिलाफ विरोध जताया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें