पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मजीठा में डबल मर्डर:उधार के पैसे मांगने पर फाइनांसर और उसके दोस्त को दात्तर से काटा

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गली में लहूलुहान हालत में पड़ा फाइनांसर - Dainik Bhaskar
गली में लहूलुहान हालत में पड़ा फाइनांसर
  • गांव खासा पत्ती में सोमवार शाम की घटना, पुलिस ने आरोपी को दबोचा
  • पहले बहाने से दोस्त को बाहर लेजाकर मारा, फिर फाइनांसर को घर में काटा

मजीठा में पैसों के लेन-देन को लेकर सोमवार को फाइनांसर जोबनप्रीत सिंह (32) और उसके दोस्त शमशेर सिंह (21) का बेरहमी से कत्ल कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने दोनों कत्ल करने वाले आरोपी खासा पत्ती निवासी रौशन उर्फ रोशी को काबू कर लिया है। जोबनप्रीत आरोपी से फाइनांस के किए गए पैसों की 2-3 दिन से किस्तें मांग रहा था, जिसपर आरोपी ने साजिश के तहत फाइनांसर और उसके दोस्त का कत्ल कर दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक गुज्जरपुरा निवासी जोबनप्रीत आरोपी रौशन से पिछले दो-तीन दिन से उसे दिए गए पैसों की किस्तें मांग रहा था।

इस पर रौशन ने उसे पैसे ले जानो कहा तो जोबनप्रीत ने अपने दोस्त भंगाली निवासी शमशेर सिंह को आरोपी रौशन से पैसे लेने भेजा था। इसमें आरोपी शेरा को इधर-उधर घुमाता रहा और फिर नाग कलां के पास रेलवे अंडरब्रिज के पास दात्तर के वार करके शेरा को कत्ल कर दिया और घर आ गया। इसके बाद उसकी जोबनप्रीत से बात हुई तो उसने कहा कि पहले पैसों का इंतजाम नहीं हुआ था वह अब आकर ले जाए।

जिसपर जोबनप्रीत उसको रास्ते में मिला तो आरोपी रौशन जोबन को अपनी स्कूटी पर बिठा कर घर ले गया और वहां जाकर जोबनप्रीत सिंह का भी बेरहमी से कत्ल कर दिया। जोबनप्रीत सिंह के भाई अजीत सिंह के मुताबिक जोबनप्रीत के पास सोमवार को 3 लाख रुपए भी थे और उसने कार भी खरीदनी थी। जोबनप्रीत सिंह की दो बेटियों में से एक ढाई साल और दूसरी 6 महीने की है।

मारा गया फाइनांसर इंटरनेशनल कबड्‌डी खिलाड़ी का भाई

कत्ल किए गए फाइनेंसर जोबनप्रीत सिंह का एक भाई किसी क्लब की तरफ से कबड्डी का इंटरनेशनल स्तर पर मैच भी खेल चुका है। जानकारी के मुताबिक जिस जगह से आरोपी रोशन जोबनप्रीत को अपने साथ लेकर गया था। उस वक्त जोबन का भाई भी वहां मौजूद था। इसके बाद उसका भाई और पुलिस आरोपी रोशन के घर पहुंचे थे। फिलहाल पुलिस पकड़े गए आरोपी रोशन को हिरासत में लेने के बाद पूछताछ कर रही है। जांच के बाद पता चल पाएगा कि इस दोहरे कत्ल कांड में और कितने लोग शामिल थे। जोबन के साथी शमशेर सिंह शेरा कि अभी शादी भी नहीं हुई थी। वहीं आरोपी रोशन ने शेरा को अपने घर से करीब 7 किलोमीटर दूर ले जाकर कत्ल किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser