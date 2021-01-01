पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड नोट:फाइनांसर ने छोड़ा 5 पेज का सुसाइड नोट, पुलिस छिपा रही, गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर आत्महत्या कांड

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर के फाइनांसर बिक्रमजीत सिंह की ओर से अपनी पत्नी और बेटे को गोली मार खुद आत्महत्या करने के मामले में पुलिस कुछ भी बोलने से तैयार नहीं है, जबकि मृतक के पास से पांच पेजों का सुसाइड नोट मिला है। आत्महत्या करने के कारणों को छिपाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इस घटना में परिवार जहां सदमे में है, वहीं पूरा इलाके में भी मातम है। हर कोई इस घटना के बाद स्तब्ध है। फिलहाल मंगलवार की बाद दोपहर तीन शवों का पोस्मार्टम करवाकर गुरुद्वारा शहीदां साहिब के नजदीक स्थित श्मशानघाट में अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान हर किसी के आंखों में आंसू थे और परिवार वालों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। वहीं दूसरी तरफ थाना मकबूलपुरा के इंस्पेक्टर पन्ना लाल का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके हाथ में सुसाइड नोट लगा है, लेकिन हत्या के कारण के बारे में जांच के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है।

मेरा घर मम्मी और कार भाई अमनदीप को दे देना
सोमवार को बिक्रमजीत सिंह ने आत्महत्या करने से पहले एक वीडियो बनाया और सुसाइड नोट भी लिखा था। अभी तक सुसाइड नोट का एक पेज सामने आया है, जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा है कि व्यापारिक नुक्सान के कारण खुदकुशी कर रहा है। जो भी कुछ कर रहा हूं अपनी मर्जी से कर रहा हूं। उसके मरने के बाद परिवार वालों को तंग परेशान न किया जाए। सुसाईड नोट में बिक्रमजीत सिंह ने कहा कि जिस घर में वह रहता है, उसमें नोमिनी उसकी सांस मां बलविंदर कौर है और उन्हें यह घर वापिस दे दिया जाए। उसकी कार उसके भाई अमनदीप को दे दी जाए।

दोस्त से बहाने से लिया रिवाल्वर, वह निर्दोष
सुसाइड नोट में मृतक विक्रमजीत सिंह ने यह भी लिखा कि जिस रिवॉल्वर से उसने अपनी पत्नी यादकिरण कौर मान और बेटे वरसिरत सिंह को गोली मारने के बाद अपने आप को मारने वाला है, वह उसके दोस्त मनप्रीत सिंह मनी का है। उसने उसे धोखे से लिया है। इसमें उसका कोई कसूर नहीं है। उसे बाइज्जत बरी किया जाए। रिवॉल्वर के बीच की गोलियां वह खरीदकर लेकर आया था। इसमें मनप्रीत सिंह का कोई रोल नहीं है। वह निर्दोष है। उसे तंग न किया जाए और उसका रिवॉल्वर भी उसे वापस दे दिया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser