कोरोना गाइडलाइन:छेहर्टा में करियाना, मिठाई और डेयरी पर छापे फूड सेफ्टी अफसर ने 7 आइटमों के नमूने भरे

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • दुकानदार फूड सेफ्टी मानकों से लापरवाह, कोरोना गाइडलाइन का भी नहीं कर रहे पालन

फूड सेफ्टी स्टैंडर्ड अथाॅरिटी ऑफ इंडिया और स्टेट फूड विभाग की लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद खाद्य वस्तुओं के दुकानदार मानकों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। यह लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर भी गंभीर नहीं हैं। बुधवार को फूड सेफ्टी अफसर डॉ. इंदर मोहन गुप्ता की अगुवाई वाली टीम ने छापेमारी के दौरान यह खुलासा किया और मौके पर ही अलग-अलग 7 आयटमों के सैंपल भरे। डॉ. गुप्ता ने बताया कि उनकी टीम ने छेहर्टा इलाके की बाजारों में करियाना स्टोर, स्वीट्स शाॅप व बेकरी पर छापेमारी की।

इस दौरान हल्दी पाउडर, लाल मिर्च, चावल, बिस्कुट बेसन की बर्फी, दूध व घी के सैंपल लिए गए। डॉ. गुप्ता ने बताया कि कुछ दुकानदार फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड एक्ट की गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। दुकानों में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों ने मास्क व कैप आदि नहीं पहने हैं। साफ सफाई का भी पर्याप्त प्रबंध नहीं हैं। इन दुकानदारों को फिलहाल व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने का निर्देश दिए गए हैं। अगर आगे से फिर इनके यहां खामियां पाई गईं तो कार्रवाई करेगा। सैंपलों को जांच के लिए खरड़ लैब भेज दिया गया है।

