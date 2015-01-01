पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीतकहर:5 बरसों में पहली बार 16 को ही पारा 2 डिग्री पर 22 दिसंबर के बाद ही पड़ती रही है ऐसी ठंड

अमृतसरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
बुधवार सुबह 11:50 बजे दीनदयाल उपाध्याय मार्केट की छत पर धुंध के बीच ठिठुरते कबूतर।

अमृतसर बुधवार को पंजाब ही नहीं, मैदानी इलाकों के सभी शहराें में सबसे ठंडा रहा। पिछले दिनों पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी के कारण बुधवार को अमृतसर का न्यूनतम तापमान 2.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया जो शिमला से भी कम था। शिमला में बुधवार रात का तापमान 2.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, 22 दिसंबर तक अमृतसर में मौसम ऐसा ही रहने के आसार हैं। ठंड के साथ-साथ बुधवार को धुंध ने भी अमृतसर को अपनी ओट में ले लिया। घने कोहरे की वजह से बुधवार को यहां विजिबिलिटी 0 से 50 मीटर तक गिर गई। वीरवार को धुंध से थोड़ी राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है, जिससे विजिबिलिटी में सुधार

होगा।अमृतसर में बुधवार सुबह से ही घना कोहरा छाया हुआ था और लोगों को सूरज के दर्शन नहीं हुए। 12 बजे के बाद कोहरा थोड़ा कम हुआ मगर ढाई बजे के आसपास 4 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार की चली शीतलहर ने कंपकंपाहट को और बढ़ा दिया। धूप नहीं निकलने और ठंडी हवाओं की वजह से शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 8.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

मौसम विभाग के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, इस साल 16 दिसंबर की रात अमृतसर में बीते 5 बरसों की सबसे ठंडी रात रही। इससे पहले 2015 में 16 दिसंबर को रात का तापमान 2.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा था। पिछले 10 बरसों के आंकड़ों पर नजर डाली जाए तो अमृतसर में इतनी कड़ाके की ठंड सामान्यत: 22 दिसंबर के बाद ही पड़ती रही है मगर इस बार ठंड एक हफ्ते एडवांस है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 18 और 19 दिसंबर को रात का पारा 1 डिग्री तक लुढ़क सकता है। हालांकि उसके बाद धूप खिलने पर तापमान में कुछ सुधार नजर आ सकता है।

100 लोगों की व्यवस्था वाले रैन-बसेरे में सिर्फ 5 लोग, जगह-जगह फुटपाथ पर ठिठुर रहे भिखारी और बेसहारा

हाड़ कंपा देने वाली इस ठंड के दौरान शहर में दर्जनों लोग खुले आसमान के नीचे सोने को मजबूर है। फुटपाथ पर रात गुजारने वाले भिखारियों और बेसहारा लोगों के लिए बनाए गए रैन-बसेरे उन्हीं के काम नहीं आ रहे। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से रेडक्राॅस सोसायटी ने कर्म सिंह मेमोरियल अस्पताल (वार्ड) में रैन-बसेरा बनाकर वहां 100 लोगों के रहने की व्यवस्था की है। यहां बैड, बिस्तर, कंबल, रजाई, नहाने के लिए गर्म पानी और मनोरंजन के लिए टीवी लगाया गया है मगर वर्तमान में यहां सिर्फ 5 लोग हैं। सरकारी अधिकारीगण बेसहारा लोगों को यहां तक पहुंचा नहीं पा रहे।

घने कोहरे के कारण दिल्ली की फ्लाइट एक घंटा पहले रद्द

धुंध का असर अब हवाई उड़ानों की आवाजाही पर पड़ना शुरू हो गया है। बुधवार शाम को विजिबिलिटी जीरो होने पर श्री गुरु रामदास इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली और मुंबई जाने वाली दो फ्लाइटें रद्द कर दी गईं। दिल्ली के लिए 78 सीटर प्लेन ने शाम 7.20 बजे और मुंबई के लिए 144 सीटर प्लेन ने रात 10.05 बजे उड़ान भरनी थी, मगर शाम 7 बजे से पहले ही विजिबिलिटी जीरो होने के बाद एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने दोनों फ्लाइट्स को कैंसिल करने का फैसला लिया। स्पाइसजेट की तरफ से मुंबई की फ्लाइट के पैसेंजर्स को इस संबंध में पहले ही जानकारी दे दी गई थी, लेकिन दिल्ली की फ्लाइट 1 घंटा पहले कैंसिल की गई, जिससे यात्रियों को परेशानी हुई। हालांकि कंपनी के नियमानुसार सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवा दीं।

