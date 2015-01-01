पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:पूर्व भाजपा पार्षद पर सेल्स गर्ल्स से मारपीट करने का आरोप, प्रदर्शन

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
डोर टू डोर सामान सेल करने वाली महिलाओं ने शिवाला पुलिस चौकी के बाहर साढ़े 3 घंटे तक रोड जाम रखा।
  • कार्रवाई में देरी पर साढ़े 3 घंटे तक शिवाला पुलिस चौकी के बाहर रोड जाम

डोर टू डोर सामान सेल करने वाली महिलाओं ने शुक्रवार को भाजपा के पूर्व पार्षद बलदेव राज बग्गा पर मारपीट-पथराव करने और उसके साथी पर हवाई फायर करने के आरोप लगाए। महिलाओं ने पुलिस पर राजनीतिक दबाव के तहत कार्रवाई नहीं करने का आरोप लगाते हुए शिवाला पुलिस चौकी के बाहर सुबह 11.30 बजे से लेकर 3 बजे दोपहर तक साढ़े तीन घंटे तक रोष धरना भी दिया।

उनका आरोप था कि बग्गा ने महिलाओं को लकड़ी के साथ पीटा और पूर्व पार्षद के साथी ने तीन-चार हवाई फायर करके दहशत फैलाई। वहीं एडीसीपी हरपाल सिंह ने थाना रामबाग के एसएचओ नीरज कुमार से साथ मौके पर आकर शिकायत लेकर वेरिफिकेशन के बाद बनती कार्रवाई देने का आश्वासन देते हुए धरना उठवाया।

धरने पर बैठी सुखविंदर कौर, कोमल, पूजा और रेखा ने कहा कि उनके सहित 60 महिलाओं का ग्रुप शुक्रवार सुबह 10.30 बजे टीम लीडर नीलम शर्मा के साथ शिवाला मंदिर इलाके के पार्क में जमा हुईं थी। सभी प्रमोटर्स को सामान बांटा जा रहा था। इसी बीच बग्गा और उनके समर्थनों ने उनपर हमला कर दिया।

डोर टू डोर सेल्स गर्ल्स का आरोप... सामान बांटने के लिए जमा हुईं थी, बग्गा और साथियों ने पत्थर मारे, डंडे से पीटा
हरिपुरा निवासी नीलम शर्मा (60) ने कहा कि वह 29 साल से वेंडर का काम कर रही हैं। उन्होंने आगे डोर टू डोर सामान बेचने के लिए लड़कियां जॉब पर रखी हुई हैं। शुक्रवार को वह पार्क में बिठाकर लड़कियों को सामान बांट रहीं थी। इस दौरान पूर्व पार्षद बग्गा ने वहां आकर गालियां देते हुए उन्हें वहां से चले जाने को कहा। जिसपर महिलाओं ने कहा कि वे वहां से चली जाएंगी, लेकिन पार्षद ने हाथ में लकड़ी लेकर उनकी टीम लीडर की पिटाई शुरू कर दी और महिलाओं को जातिसूचक शब्द भी कहे। वहीं बग्गा के साथ आए एक युवक ने तीन-चार हवाई फायर भी किए।

धरने में मौजूद कोमल ने आरोप लगाया कि बग्गा के साथी ने उसकी कनपटी पर पिस्टल रखकर धमकाते हुए वहां से चले जाने को कहा। वहीं हवाई फायर करने वाले को पुलिस ने चौकी से भगा दिया। महिलाओं ने कहा कि हवाई फायर करने वाले युवक का फाटक के नजदीक एक खोखा है।

बग्गा बोले-मारपीट वाली कोई बात नहींं
मामले को लेकर जब पूर्व पार्षद बलदेव राज बग्गा का पक्ष जाना गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि मारपीट वाली कोई बात नहीं है। वह डाॅक्टर के पास बैठे हैं, इतना कहकर फोन काट दिया।

शिकायत वेरिफाई करके कार्रवाई करेंगे: एडीसीपी
अभी तक गोलियां चलाने का कोई वीडियो नहीं मिला है। बाकी शिकायत को वेरिफाई करके इलाके के सीसी कैमरे चेक किए जाएंंगे। फिर बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
हरपाल सिंह, एडीसीपी

