हथियारों की स्मगलिंग:चार अंतरराज्यीय हथियार तस्कर काबू चार देसी पिस्तौल, 9 जिंदा राैंद बरामद

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देहाती पुलिस ने अंतरराज्यीय हथियार स्मगलिंग गैंग के चार सदस्यों को काबू किया है। इनके कब्जे से चार देसी पिस्तौलें, 9 जिंदा रौंद बरामद हुए हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश करके एक दिन का रिमांड हासिल किया है। इस बारे में एसएसपी देहाती ध्रुव दहिया और एसपी गौरव तूरा ने जानकारी दी। एसएसपी देहाती के मुताबिक पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ व्यक्ति इकट्‌ठे होकर देश के दूसरे राज्यों में गैर-कानूनी हथियारों की स्मगलिंग करते हैं और अन्य गैर-कानूनी गतिविधियों में भी शामिल हैं। वहीं सभी आरोपी थाना घरिंडा के तहत पड़ते गांव चीचा में किसी वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए योजना बना रहे हैं।

जिसपर पुलिस की टीमें बनाकर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू की गई। इस अभियान में दविंदर सिंह निवासी फरीदकोट, दलजीत सिंह निवासी फरीदकोट, कर्णबीर सिंह निवासी हरिके, तरनतारन, विक्रम सोनू निवासी अमरकोट तरनतारन को हथियारों सहित काबू किया गया। एसएसपी ने बताया कि शुरुआती तफ्तीश में आरोपियों का पुराना क्रिमिनल रिकार्ड होने की बात सामने आई है। वहीं रिमांड के दौरान आरोपियों से उनके फारवर्ड और बैकवर्ड लिंक्स बारे पूछा जाएगा।

1 आरोपी कुछ दिन पहले ही जेल से बाहर आया
आरोपी विक्रम सोनू के खिलाफ थाना वल्टोहा में वर्ष 2019 में एनडीपीएस एक्ट और इसी साल एनडीपीएस एक्ट के दो केस दर्ज हैं। वह कुछ समय पहले ही जेल से बाहर आया है। वहीं हरिके निवासी आरोपी कर्णबीर के खिलाफ सिटी फरीदकोट थाना में लड़ाई झगड़े और एक्साइज एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज हैं। उस पर खेमकरण में आर्म्स एक्ट और एनडीपीएस का केस दर्ज है।

