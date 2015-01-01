पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Amritsar
  • From Gwalior Prison, 52 Kings Of Guru Hargobind Sahib's Tunic Were Captured And Released From The Captivity Of 52 King Jehangir, In This Joy, Deepmala Was Done.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दाता बंदीछोड़ दी मेहरबानी दियां खुशियां:ग्वालियर जेल से गुरु हरगोबिंद साहिब के अंगरखा की 52 कलियां पकड़कर 52 राजा जहांगीर की कैद से रिहा हुए थे, इसी खुशी में दीपमाला की गई थी

अमृतसर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दाल रोटी घर दी... दिवाली अम्बरसर दी...

इतिहासकारों के मुताबिक मुगलों ने जब मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर किले को अपने कब्जे में लिया तो इसे जेल में तब्दील कर दिया। किले में मुगल सल्तनत के लिए खतरा माने जाने वाले लोगों को कैद करके रखा जाता था। बादशाह जहांगीर ने यहां 52 राजाओं के साथ 6वें सिख गुरु हरगोबिंद साहिब को कैद रखा था। मुगल बादशाह जहांगीर ने गुरु हरगोबिंद साहिब को ग्वालियर के किले में लगभग दो साल तक कैद में रखा। एक फकीर ने गुरु हरगोबिंद साहिब को तत्काल रिहा करने की सलाह दी।

रिहाई का आदेश जारी हुआ तो गुरु साहिब 52 कैदी राजाओं को भी रिहा करने की मांग करने लगे। कहा कि उनके बिना वह जेल में बाहर नहीं जाएगी। जहांगीर ने उन 52 राजाओं को रिहा करना मुगल सल्तनत के लिए खतरनाक लग रहा था। उसने फकीर की सलाह पर हुक्म जारी किया कि जितने राजा गुरु हरगोबिंद साहिब का दामन थाम कर बाहर आ सकेंगे वे रिहा कर दिए जाएंगे। बादशाह को लग रहा था कि 52 राजा इस तरह बाहर नहीं आ पाएंगे। कैदी राजाओं को रिहा करवाने के लिए गुरु साहिब ने 52 कलियां का अंगरखा सिलवाया। गुरु जी ने वह अंगरखा पहना और हर कली के छोर को 52 राजाओं ने थाम लिया व सभी राजा रिहा हो गए। गुरु हरगोबिंद साहिब को इसी वजह से दाता बंदी छोड़ कहा जाता है। इसी खुशी में पहली बार दीपमाला की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें