  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Amritsar
  • Frontier Mail Will Reach Amritsar Today, 13 Passenger Trains Will Run, 500 Containers Will Reach Ludhiana Today, Rice Will Be Sent To Other States

दो माह बाद ट्रेनें चलीं:फ्रंटियर मेल आज अमृतसर पहुंचेगी, 13 यात्री ट्रेनें चलेंगी, 500 कंटेनर आज लुधियाना पहुंचेंगे, दूसरे राज्यों को भेजे जाएंगे चावल

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमृतसर में रेलवे पुलिस की सुरक्षा में गुजरता इंजन।

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन की वजह से पिछले दो महीने से बंद पड़ी रेल सेवा फिर से शुरू हो गई। रेल मंत्रालय ने सूबे में पड़ते 2700 किमी लम्बे ट्रैक खाली होने की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू कर दिया। रेलवे के मुताबिक मुंबई से चलने वाली फ्रंटियर मेल मंगलवार सुबह अमृतसर पहुंचेगी। वहीं 13 अप व डाउन यात्री स्पेशल ट्रेनें मंगलवार से चलेंगी।

फिरोजपुर मंडल के रेल प्रबंधक राजेश अग्रवाल ने बताया सोमवार को दो मालगाड़ियां चलाई गईं। वंदे भारत व शताब्दी अभी नहीं चलेंगी। रेलवे अगले कुछ दिन में गाड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ाएगा। इस हफ्ते 32 यात्री ट्रेेनें अपने गंतव्य को पहुंचेंगी। वहीं किसान संघर्ष कमेटी अमृतसर की सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह से मीटिंग नहीं हुई। इसके पीछे वजह पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से मंगलवार को होने वाली मीटिंग बताई गई है।

कोयला-यूरिया मंगवाना प्राथमिकता... पावर प्लांटों के लिए भेजे कोयले और यूरिया के रैक मंगवाए जाएंगे। वहीं सूबे के चावल दूसरे राज्यों को भेजे जाएंगे। लुधियाना में 500 कंटेनर सोमवार को पहुंचेंगे, फिर एक्सपोर्ट होने वाला सामान रवाना होगा।

