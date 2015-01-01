पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदिरा आवास योजना की रकम हड़पी:मकान पक्के कराने की ग्रांट अपने खाते में ट्रांसफर कराई

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
थाना भिंडीसैदां की पुलिस ने इंदिरा आवास योजना के तहत जारी होने वाली कच्चे मकानों को पक्का करने संबंधी आई ग्रांट के चैक को सेल्फ चैक बनाकर पैसे निकलवाने के आरोप में गुरमीत सिंह निवासी भिंडी औलख खुर्द के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। जसबीर सिंह निवासी मियादियां कला ने 3 फरवरी 2018 को एसएसपी को शिकायत दी थी कि आरोपी ने इंदिरा आवास योजना के तहत जारी कच्चे मकानों को पक्का करने संबंधी ग्रांट के रूप में आए अकाउंट पे चेक बीडीपीओ चौगावां से मिलीभगत करके मृतक तारों निवासी भिंडीऔलख खुर्द के चेकों को सेल्फ चेक बनाकर रकम खुद हासिल कर ली। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच की तो आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है।

