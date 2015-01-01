पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:अमृतसर में फंसा पाकिस्तान से आया गुजराती मुस्लिम परिवार, परिवार के समक्ष आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो गया है

अमृतसर
एसिम्टोमेटिक महिला आशी बाई तथा उनकी पोती सिमरन का हालचाल पूछते गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. जेपी अत्री।
  • जनवरी से पाकिस्तान में था; पाक में ब्याही बेटियों के यहां गया था 4 मेंबरी परिवार, लौटने पर दो महिलाएं में एसिम्टोमेटिक कोरोना

पाकिस्तान में 11 माह तक रहने वाले गुजराती मुस्लिम परिवार कोरोना के चलते अब अमृतसर में फंस गए हैं। इस परिवार की 2 महिलाएं एसिम्टोमेटिक आई हैं, जिनका इलाज जीएनडीएच में चल रहा है और परिवार के बाकी मेंबर होटल में हैं। मगर उक्त परिवार के समक्ष आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो गया है।

यही कारण है कि यह परिवार जल्द घर जाना चाह रहा है। गुजरात के भुज इलाके की रहने वाली आशी बाई, अपने परिवार के 4 सदस्यों के साथ कराची ब्याही अपनी 2 बेटियों के पास जनवरी में गई थी। जाने वालों में आशी के अलावा उनके बेटे उमर, उमर की बीवी साबिया, बेटा आसिफ और बेटी सिमरन शामिल थे। उमर ने बताया कि वह लोग 11 जनवरी को गए थे और मार्च महीने में लॉकडाउन लग गया। इधर जब सरकारों ने लोगों को भेजना शुरू किया तो उन लोगों ने भी भागदौड़ करके वापसी कराई। कराची से चलने पर वह लोग निगेटिव थे। लाहौर में एक रात होटल में रहे और उसके बाद वाघा के जरिए अटारी आए तो उनकी मां आशी बाई तथा बेटी सिमरन एसिम्टोमेटिक आ गईं और उनको यहां लाया गया है।

खड़ा हुआ रोटी का संकट
आशी-सिमरन का इलाज और बाकी व्यवस्था अस्पताल कर रहा, पर 3 मेंबरों और साथ आई एक महिला होटल में रुके हैं। असलम ने बताया कि वह किराए की गाड़ी में परिवार को लेने आए हैं। मरीजों को रिलीव नहीं किया जाता तब तक वह नहीं जा पाएंगे, जबकि उनके सामने रोटी का संकट है।

एमएस ने लिया जायजा
एमएस डॉ. जेपी अत्री ने कोरोना वार्ड में उन महिलाओं का हाल जाना और उनके इलाज की व्यवस्था का जायजा भी लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि इलाज में कोताही नहीं होनी चाहिए। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद वापस भेजने के

26 नवंबर को 243 पाक नागरिकों की वतन वापसी
भारत लॉकडाउन में यहां पर फंसे 243 पाक नागरिकों को 26 नवंबर को उनके वतन वापस भेजेगा। जानकारी के मुताबिक 11 लोग मुस्लिम भाईचारे से संबंधित और बाकी हिंदू हैं। ये लोग राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब, यूपी, कर्नाटका, जेएडंके और दिल्ली में फंसे हुए थे। इनकी ओर से दिल्ली स्थित पाक अंबैसी से वतन वापसी की मांग उठाई गई थी। बाद में अंबैसी ने भारत सरकार से संपर्क साधा।

