सैंपलिंग:सेहत टीम ने अजनाला में मारा छापा, 3 जगह से 15 सैंपल भरे

अजनालाएक घंटा पहले
  • दुकानदारों पर रिपोर्ट आने के बाद होगी कार्रवाई

दीवाली पर्व के मद्देनजर सेहत विभाग हरकत में आया है, जिसके चलते टीम ने सोमवार को अजनाला बाजार में दबिश दी और 3 जगह से 15 सैंपल भरे। जिला सेहत अधिकारी डॉ. इंद्रमोहन गुप्ता ने बताया कि त्योहारों को मद्देनजर मिलावटखोरी करने वालों पर शिकंजा कसा जा रहा है और जगह-जगह छापेमारी की जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सेहत टीम ने अजनाला में मेन रोड स्थित बीकानेर स्वीट शाॅप, बर्गर प्वाइंट दा विलेज ओवन और साईं मंदिर बाईपास रोड स्थित डेयरी पर छापेमारी की और अलग-अलग खाने-पीने और पेय पदार्थों के सैंपल भरे गए। सैंपलों को जांच के लिए लैबोरेटरी में भेजा गया है और रिपोर्ट आने पर आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि त्योहारी दिनों में जांच के बाद खाद्य वस्तुओं की खरीद करें। यदि किसी शख्स को कोई मुश्किल आती है तो उनसे सीधे संपर्क कर सकते हैं। इस अवसर पर जिला सेहत अधिकारी के साथ एफएसओ सिमरनजीत सिंह, एफएसओ अमनदीप सिंह उपस्थित थे।

