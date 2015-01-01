पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:एलईडी वैन से कोरोना के खतरे बताएगा सेहत महकमा,कोरोना हिदायतों का पालन करें लोग ताकि महामारी से निपटा जा सके : डॉ. सेठी

अमृतसर11 घंटे पहले
कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है, लेकिन लोग हैं कि सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे हैं। हालांकि उनको ऐसा न करने से रोकने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान के साथ-साथ सख्ती भी बरती जा रही है। फिलहाल अब सेहत विभाग ने एलईडी के जरिए लोगों को सतर्क करने का सिलसिला शुरू कर दिया है। इस कड़ी के तहत बुधवार को सिविल सर्जन ऑफिस से एलईडी जागरूकता वैन सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रबिंदर सिंह

सेठी ने रवाना किया।डॉ. सेठी ने बताया कि उक्त वैन एक महीने तक जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों में जाकर लोगों को जागरूक करेगी। इसमें वीडियो और आॅडियो के जरिए महामारी के खतरों के साथ-साथ मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के अलावा सेनेटाइजेशन समेत अन्य बचाव के पहलुओं को बताया जाएगा। इसमें लोगों को सैंपलिंग करवाने के लिए भी प्रेरित किया जाएगा।सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि लोग लापरवाह

हो गए हैं और इसके चलते खतरा और बढ़ गया है।ऐसे में हरेक की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वह खुद बचे और दूसरों को भी बचाए। इस मौके पर जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डॉ. सुखपाल सिंह, जिला सेहत अफसर डॉ. इंदर मोहन गुप्ता, जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ. जसप्रीत शर्मा, सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अमरजीत सिंह, जिला मलेरिया अफसर डॉ. मदन मोहन, डॉ. परितोष धवन, मास मीडिया अफसर राज कौर, डिप्टी मास मीडिया अफसर अमरदीप सिंह, राजेश कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

