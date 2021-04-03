पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन का नार्को टेरर केस:अमृतसर में हिजबुल आतंकियों का मददगार गिरफ्तार, ‌20 लाख कैश व 130 कारतूस मिले

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनप्रीत सिंह ड्रग तस्करों व हिजबुल आतंकियों के बीच हेरोइन, हवाला राशि और हथियार सप्लाई करता था

हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन की नार्को टेरर फंडिंग मामले में एनआईए ने वीरवार को अमृतसर और बटाला में छापेमारी की। अमृतसर से हवाला ऑपरेटर मनप्रीत सिंह को एनआईए ने गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके घर से 20 लाख रुपए कैश, 9 एमएम के 130 जिंदा कारतूस और एक कार भी बरामद की गई। मनप्रीत सिंह इंटरनेशनल स्मगलर रणजीत सिंह उर्फ चीता और इकबाल सिंह उर्फ शेरा के निर्देश पर हिजबुल आतंकियों और स्मगलरों के बीच हवाला की रकम, हेरोइन और हथियारों की सप्लाई करता था। मनप्रीत गुरदासपुर के काला अफगाना एरिया के तेजा खुर्द का रहने वाला है।

एनआईए ने मनप्रीत के घर से प्रॉपर्टी के कुछ डॉक्यूमेंट, मोबाइल फोन, पैन ड्राइव, कार, दोपहिया वाहन और हेरोइन पैक करने वाला पॉलीथीन भी कब्जे में लिए हैं। वहीं, बटाला में एनआईए ने अमरजीत के घर छापेमारी की है, लेकिन वह फरार है और उसके घर से भी एनआईए को कुछ नहीं मिला है। अमरजीत भी तस्करी व हिजबुल नार्को टेरर फंडिंग के लिए काम करता है।

जांच अधिकारियों ने मनप्रीत से 16 घंटे तक पूछताछ की। सूत्रों के अनुसार, मनप्रीत से कई अहम खुलासे होंगे। क्योंकि अमृतसर, बटाला, पठानकोट, गुरदासपुर में फर्जी आईडी के जरिए कई मोबाइल भी ले रखे थे। वहीं, अमृतसर में डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने वीरवार को काउंटर इंटेलिजेंस की मीटिंग ली। इसमें बॉर्डर एरिया में हो रही घटनाओं के मद्देनजर लॉ एंड ऑर्डर का रिव्यू किया।

एनआईए टीम के आते ही आरोपी ने डॉक्यूमेंट्स फ्लश किए; अफसरों ने सीवरेज तोड़कर निकाले, कब्जे में लिए

वीरवार सुबह 7 बजे एनआईए ने अमृतसर के रणजीत विहार की कोठी नंबर 15 पर छापा मारा। यह कोठी मनप्रीत सिंह ने 3 महीने पहले किराये पर ली थी। वह 3 बच्चों और पत्नी के साथ रह रहा था। दरवाजे पर एनआईए के आते ही आरोपी मनप्रीत ने कई डॉक्यूमेंट्स टॉयलेट में फ्लश कर दिए। लेकिन अफसरों ने कोठी की सीवरेज लाइन तोड़कर दस्तावेजों को कब्जे में ले लिया। एनआईए ने बताया कि मनप्रीत ड्रग स्मगलरों

और हिजबुल आतंकियों के बीच हेरोइन, हवाला राशि और हथियारों की सप्लाई करता था। उसने आई-20 और वरना कार रखी थी। मनप्रीत इंटरनेशनल स्मगलर रणजीत सिंह उर्फ चीता और इकबाल सिंह उर्फ शेरा के निर्देश पर काम करता था। मनप्रीत ने ही चीता के रिश्तेदार बिक्रम सिंह विक्की को मार्च में ‌~35 लाख और हथियार सप्लाई किए थे। एनआईए रात 11:00 बजे मनप्रीत को अज्ञात जगह ले गई।

लॉकडाउन में मिला था सुराग, हवाला के 29 लाख मिले थे...

अमृतसर पुलिस ने 25 अप्रैल 2020 को हिजबुल आतंकी हिलाल अहमद को खन्ना पेपर मिल के नजदीक से गिरफ्तार कर उससे हवाला के 29 लाख रुपए बरामद किए थे। हिलाल लॉकडाउन और कर्फ्यू के दौरान ट्रक ड्राइवर बनकर कश्मीर से हवाला की रकम लेकर आया था। पुलिस ने दावा किया था कि हिजबुल आतंकी रियाज अहमद नायकू ने अपने ट्रक में पैसे लेने के लिए हिलाल को अमृतसर भेजा था।

7 मई को दो और साथी 32 लाख के साथ हुए थे गिरफ्तार

हिलाल की गिरफ्तारी के 12 दिन बाद, 7 मई को दो और साथी बिक्रम सिंह उर्फ विक्की और मनिन्दर सिंह उर्फ मनी निवासी गुरु अमरदास एवेन्यू, अमृतसर से पकड़े गए। दोनों से 1 किलो हेरोइन और 32 लाख रुपए मिले थे। जांच में यह मामला हिजबुल से जुड़ा मिला तो केस एनआईए को सौंप दिया गया। अब तक चीता, शेरा और विक्की समेत 11 लोगों को नामजद कर चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें