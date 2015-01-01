पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात का ऐसा तरीका:कारोबारी की गाड़ी स्टार्ट नहीं हुई तो 2 चोर अपनी कार से धकेल कर ले गए

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
सीसीटीवी फुटेज: अपनी गाड़ी से कारोबारी की कार को धकेलते चोर।

न्यू गोल्डन एवेन्यू इलाके से वरना कार पर आए दो चोर स्पेयर पार्ट्स कारोबारी के घर के बाहर से रिट्ज कार चोरी करके ले गए। जहाजगढ़ के स्पेयर पार्ट्स कारोबारी व न्यू गोल्डन एवेन्यू निवासी स्पेयर पार्ट्स कारोबारी कमलजीत सिंह के मुताबिक उन्रिोहंने अपनी रिट्ज कार वीरवार रात 7 बजे घर के बाहर खड़ी की थी, जो अगले दिन गायब थी। उन्होंने सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक की। इससे पता चला कि शुक्रवार तड़के 5 बजे व्हाइट रंग की वरना कार उनके घर के बाहर आकर रुकी, जिसमें दो चोर सवार थे।

वहीं उनमें से एक चोर कार से बाहर निकला और उसने उनकी कार को चाबी लगाकर खोल लिया। वहीं जब उससे कार स्टार्ट नहीं हुई तो दूसरे ने वरना कार से उनकी कार को आगे धकेलना शुरू कर दिया और उसका साथी रिट्ज कार में बैठ गया। इसके बाद दोनों चोर उनकी कार चुरा कर ले गए।

