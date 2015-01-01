पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Amritsar
  • If The Golden Temple Mail Was Received, Then Two And A Half Hours Ago, The Farmer Sitting On The Track Had To Go Through Goindwal, 10 Trains Were Canceled From Today.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दो महीने बाद ट्रैक पर ट्रेन:गोल्डन टेंपल मेल आने की सूचना मिली तो ढाई घंटे पहले ट्रैक पर बैठे किसान वाया गोइंदवाल लाना पड़ा, आज से 10 ट्रेनें रद्द

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोल्डन टेंपल मेल मंगलवार सुबह तीन घंटे की देरी से 8 बजकर 34 मिनट पर अमृतसर रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंची। -भास्कर
  • सिर्फ 3 यात्री गाड़ियां चलेंगी
  • सुबह साढ़े 4 बजे जंडियाला स्टेशन पहुंचे डीसी ने हाथ जोड़े, मगर नहीं हटे किसान, ब्यास से गाेइंदवाल-तरनतारन के रास्ते 3 ट्रेनें पहुंची अमृतसर

आखिर दो महीने के लंबे समय के बाद अमृतसर रेलवे स्टेशन पर मंगलवार को ट्रेनाें का आगमन शुरू हो गया। हालांकि पहली ट्रेन गोल्डन टेंपल मेल (02903) तीन घंटे की देरी से स्टेशन पर पहुंची। यह ट्रेन करीब 2500 यात्रियों को लेकर सही समय पर फगवाड़ा तक पहुंच चुकी थी, लेकिन किसान इसकी भनक लगते ही गाड़ी की टाइमिंग से करीब ढाई घंटे पहले जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन के ट्रैक पर बैठ गए।

इस कारण ट्रेन को ब्यास स्टेशन पर रोककर वाया गोइंदवाल साहिब लाया गया। ट्रेन सुबह 8 बजकर 34 मिनट पर अमृतसर पहुंची। इससे पहले किसानों को मनाने के लिए डीसी गुरप्रीत सिंह खैहरा और एसएसपी ध्रुव दहिया भी तड़के साढ़े 4 बजे ही जंडियाला पहुंचे। करीब एक घंटे तक किसानों को मनाने का सिलसिला जारी रहा, लेकिन वह अड़े रहे। रेलवे ने सोमवार को 11 ट्रेनों को चलाने का शेड्यूल जारी किया था, मगर किसानों के ट्रैक से न उठने के कारण मंगलवार को 10 यात्रियों को ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है। अब सिर्फ 3 ही ट्रेनें वाया गोइंदवाल साहिब चलाई जाएंगी। इनमें दो ट्रेनें ऐसी हैं, जो पहले शेड्यूल में नहीं थी। तरनतारन का ट्रैक की स्पीड 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा है। इस कारण सभी ट्रेनों का संचालन यहां से संभव नहीं। इसलिए मंगलवार से गोल्डन टेंपल मेल (02903/02904), सरयु यमुना एक्सप्रैस (04649/ 04650) और शहीद एक्सप्रेस (04673/ 04674) ही चलाई जाएंगी।

सचखंड, पश्चिम, अमृतसर-बांद्रा एक्सप्रेस आज चलेंगी, मगर वापस नहीं आएंगी
मंगलवार को सचखंड एक्सप्रेस (02716), पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस (02926) और अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस (09026) वाया गोइंदवाल साहिब अमृतसर पहुंची। इन्हें 25 नवंबर को अमृतसर से चलेंगी, लेकिन इसके बाद इन्हें रद्द कर दिया गया है। अमृतसर हरिद्वार जनशताब्दी (02054), अमृतसर सहरसा जनसेवा (05212) और अमृतसर नई दिल्ली (02030) ट्रेनें अपने निर्धारित समय से चलने के लिए घोषित हो चुकी थी, लेकिन जंडियाला मेन लाइन खुलने तक इसे दोबारा स्थगित कर दिया गया है।

यात्री बोले-किसानों को दिल्ली में करना चाहिए प्रदर्शन, यहां ट्रेनें रोकने से पंजाब का ही नुकसान
मुंबई से अमृतसर पहुंची ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे यात्री काफी परेशान हुए। कई मुसाफिरों का बहुत से मुसाफिरों का तर्क था कि किसानों की लड़ाई केंद्र सरकार के साथ है, न कि पंजाब सरकार के साथ। किसानों को पंजाब की जगह दिल्ली जा कर ही संघर्ष करना चाहिए, जिससे पंजाब और पंजाब के लोगों का वित्तीय नुकसान न हो। सूरत से आएं सिंधी परिवार के सात सदस्य जो दरबार साहिब में माथा टेकने के लिए आए है, ने अगर किसाने ने रेल पटरी न रोकी होती तो वह सुबह 6 बजे ही दरबार साहिब में माथा टेक लेते, लेकिन अब करीब चार घंटे देरी से पहुंचे होने के कारण थके महसूस कर रहे है।

यूरिया और कोयला लेकर मालगाड़ियां भी आईं
मंगलवार को अमृतसर में यूरिया की एक मालगाड़ी भगतांवाला रेलवे स्टेशन पर अनलोड हुई। इसके अलावा गोइंदवाल साहिब पावर प्लांट में भी कोयले से भरी एक गाड़ी पहुंच गई। कोयले की दूसरी गाड़ी बुधवार को आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें