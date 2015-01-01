पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारोबारी हो रहे परेशान:आईसीपी का स्कैनर शुरू नहीं होने से इंपोर्ट माल की गाड़ियां लौटाई जा रहीं

अटारी बार्डर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चेकिंग में होने वाली देरी और गोदामों की कमी बन रही मुश्किल

अटारी बाॅर्डर स्थित इंटीग्रेटेड चेक पोस्ट के भीतर से होने वाले ट्रेड को स्मूथ तथा सुरक्षित रूप से संचालित करने के लिए लगाया गया फुलबॉडी ट्रक स्कैनर अभी चालू नहीं हो सका है। इसके कारण वर्तमान में चल रहे अफगान ट्रेड की गाड़ियां आए दिन लौटाई जा रही हैं। कारोबारियों को नुकसान हो रहा है। कस्टम विभाग को भी गाड़ियों के माल को चेक करने में पसीना बहाना पड़ता है। आईसीपी के जरिए वर्तमान में अफगानिस्तान से प्याज तथा ड्राइफ्रूट इंपोर्ट हो रहा है।

सरकार की पहल पर कारोबारियों ने देश में आई प्याज की किल्लत को खत्म करने लिए अफगानी प्याज मंगाना शुरू किया था। जबकि दूसरी ओर दिवाली समेत अन्य त्योहारों के मद्देनजर ड्राइफ्रूट भी मंगवाया जा रहा है। चूंकि स्कैनर चालू नहीं है, जिस कारण कस्टम को हरेक गाड़ी को खोलकर चेक करना पड़ता है। एक गाड़ी को चेक करने में घंटा-डेढ़ घंटा लग जाता है। ऐसे में शाम तक सरहद पार से आने वाली सभी गाड़ियों की चेकिंग नहीं हो पाती।

आईसीपी में सिर्फ चार गोदाम हैं और चारों भरे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक 7-8 गाड़ी प्याज की तो 2-3 गाड़ी ड्राइफ्रूट की वापस भेजी जाती हैं। दूसरे दिन जब वही गाड़ी आती है तो नए सिरे से सारी कागजी कार्रवाई करनी पड़ती है। कई बार माल भी खराब हो जाता है। गौर हो कि साल 2012 में आईसीपी बनने के साथ ही यहां फुलबॉडी ट्रक स्कैनर लगाने का ऐलान किया था।

40 करोड़ वाले इस प्रोजेक्ट पर मार्च 2018 में काम शुरू हुआ और 8 माह में पूरा करने की बात कही थी, लेकिन पूरा न होने पर 2 माह बढ़ा दिए। इसके बाद आईसीपी का मालिकाना हक रखने वाली संस्था लैंड पोर्ट अथारिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने अप्रैल 2019 को काम पूरा करने की घोषणा की थी। स्कैनर यहां पर स्थापित है और फरवरी से इसकी टेस्टिंग हो रही है।

बताया जा रहा है कि स्कैनर चालू है लेकिन अभी इसे एटामिक रेगुलेटरी बोर्ड की एनओसी गृहमंत्रालय को नहीं मिल सकी है। गृह मंत्रालय आगे एलपीएआई को मंजूरी देगा फिर एलपीएआई इसे कस्टम की देखरेख में संचालित करवाएगी। इस संदर्भ में मैनेजर एलपीएआई सुखदेव सिंह कहते हैं कि इस बारे में गृहमंत्रालय ही कुछ बता सकता है।

देश की सुरक्षा को खतरा

हालांकि कस्टम की टीम चैकिंग पूरी तनदेही से करती है लेकिन मैनुअल होने के कारण इसे फूलप्रूफ नहीं कहा जा सकता। ऐसी स्थिति में सरहद पार से कुछ भी संदिग्ध वस्तु आने का खतरा बना रहता है। गौर हो कि सरहद पार से ड्रग, असला, विस्फोटक के अलावा सोने आदि की तस्करी की भी संभावना बनी रहती है और कई बार ऐसे मामले उजागर भी हो चुके हैं।

