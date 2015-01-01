पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना उछाल:11 दिन में 24 घंटे में नए मरीज मिलने का आंकड़ा 13 से 69 तक पहुंचा, मत भूलें- 8 माह में किन हालात से गुजरे हम

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तारांवाला पुल नहर के पास छठ पूजा करने पहुंचे लोग।
  • ध्यान रखें मास्क-दूरी का, फिर मुश्किल दौर में न लौट जाएं हम

कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर के जिस खतरे का अंदेशा जताया जा रहा था, वह आहिस्ता-आहिस्ता नजर आने लगा है। लोगों का मास्क न लगाना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग न रखना इसके लिए जिम्मेदार है। इसी कारण 9 नवंबर तक 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों के मिलने की संख्या जो 10 से 15 के बीच थी, वह अब 60 से ऊपर तक पहुंच गई है।

शुक्रवार को जिले में 69 मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए, जो इस महीने में सबसे अधिक हैं। इसमें से 45 लोग कम्युनिटी से हैं, जबकि 24 संपर्क वाले। पिछले 51 दिन के बाद जिले में 69 मरीज एक साथ मिले हैं। 10 अक्टूबर को भी 69 केस रिपोर्ट हुए थे।

16 नवंबर से पकड़ी रफ्तार : 16 नवंबर को 33 मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए थे। इसके बाद से यह संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। विभाग के मुताबिक 17 को 48, 18 को 53, 19 को 66 और 20 को 69 मरीज आए हैं।

477 की जान जा चुकी : जिले में कुल 12,577 लोग पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं, जबकि 11,546 ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। 554 मरीजों का अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। 477 की मौत हो चुकी है।

याद क्यों नहीं रखते: बहुत बंदिशों के बाद जिंदगी फिर से चली है, लेकिन संभलकर चलने के लिए। बीमारी खत्म नहीं हुई है, बल्कि बढ़ रही है। ठीक होने वाले मरीज फिर संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। लोग मर रहे हैं। याद रखिए- दिल्ली दूर नहीं है। दिल्ली में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने कोहराम मचा दिया है। वहां रोजाना सवा सौ के करीब मौतें हो रही हैं। इसकी वजह- लोग भूल रहे हैं कि कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है। वे दो गज की दूरी और मास्क की अनिवार्यता को नहीं समझ रहे।

