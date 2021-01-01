पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीला टीका:पंधेर कलां में ससुरालियों ने दामाद को जहरीला टीका लगा मारा था

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
लव मैरिज से गुस्साए लड़की के परिवार की ओर से गत दिवस की गई गुरप्रीत सिंह निवासी पंधेर कलां की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। ससुरालियों ने गुरप्रीत सिंह को जहरीला टीका लगाकर हत्या की थी। उसके शव के नजदीक से सिरिंज और सूई भी पुलिस को मिली है। थाना झंडेर के सब इंस्पेक्टर मनतेज सिंह ने कहा कि पुलिस टीमें छापेमारी कर रही है, जल्द ही आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी कर ली जाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि राजू सिंह निवासी पंधेर कलां ने पुलिस को बताया था कि उसका भाई गुरप्रीत सिंह (26) ने 22 सितंबर 2020 को हरप्रीत कौर लड़की के साथ लव मैरेज करवाई थी। उसके ससुराली सहमत नहीं थे। उसका भाई संगतपुरा रोड के रहने वाले किसी शख्स की गाड़ी पर ड्राइवरी करता था, मगर 30 जनवरी को उसके भाई गुरप्रीत सिंह, मलकीत सिंह, जगीर सिंह, कश्मीर सिंह आदि ने अपहरण कर लिया। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने उसकी हत्या करके शव को गांव घुक्केवाली में फेंक दिया।

