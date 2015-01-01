पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रेड-इंडस्ट्री:ट्रैक जाम से परेशान इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट और कारोबारी बोले

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कच्चे माल की शार्टेज से सामान 20% तक महंगा ट्रेड-उद्योग और जनता की परेशानी समझें किसान

जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे ट्रैक खाली नहीं होने से ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बंद होने के कारण ट्रेड-इंडस्ट्री के साथ ही जनता भी परेशान हो रही है। इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट के मुताबिक गाड़ियां नहीं चलने के कारण कच्चा माल नहीं आ पा रहा है। इस शार्टेज के कारण राॅ मैटीरियल के रेट 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ गए हैं। इससे इंडस्ट्री बंद होने की कगार पर पहुंच रही है।

लोहे का स्क्रैप 3 रुपए महंगा: अग्रवाल
ट्रेनें बंद होने ls कच्चे माल की शार्टेज आ गई है। मार्केट में राॅ मैटीरियल महंगे भाव पर बेचना शुरू कर दिया गया है। वहीं माल भेजने-मंगवाने का भाड़ा भी लगभग दोगुना हो गया है। पिछले 15 दिनों में लोहे की स्क्रैप का भाव 3 रुपए किलो बढ़ गया। मुंबई तक ट्रांसपोर्ट से माल भेजने पर पहले ढाई रुपए प्रति किलो किराया लगता था, जोकि बढ़ाकर चार रुपए प्रति किलो कर दिया गया है।
-रंजन अग्रवाल, उद्योगपति

रॉ मटीरियल 20% महंगा : खोसला
ट्रेनें बंद होने से गांवों में गई हुई लेबर वापस नहीं आ पा रही है। वहीं कई लोग शादी समारोह में शामिल होने या अपने मां-बाप से मिलने जाने के लिए ट्रेनें चलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। कच्चे माल शार्टेज के कारण महंगा होने से इंडस्ट्री चलानी मुश्किल हो रही है। प्लास्टिक, लोहे-स्टील सहित अन्य कच्चे माल के रेट 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ गए हैं। इसलिए किसानों को धरना खत्म कर देना चाहिए।
-संदीप खोसला, प्रधान, फोकल प्वाइंट इंडस्ट्रियल वेल्फेयर एसो.

सरकार हस्तक्षेप करे: डालमिया
जंडियाला गुरु में किसानों का धरना निंदानीय हंै। इससे ट्रेड-इंडस्ट्री और जनता का नुकसान हो रहा है। ट्रेनें न चलने से हर वर्ग परेशान है। सरकार को मामले में हस्तक्षेप करते हुए सख्त कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए, ताकि शहरवासियों का नुकसान न हो। किसानों के ट्रैक पर बैठने के कारण व्यापारियों का करोड़ों का नुकसान हो रहा है।
-कमल डालमिया, चेयरमैन, फोकल प्वाइंट इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन

कारोबार चौपट हो रहा है : जेपी सिंह
ट्रैक के बंद होने के कारण सूबे का सारा कारोबार चौपट हो रहा है। न तो माल बाहर जा रहा है और ना ही बाहर से आ पा रहा है। अगर कोई ट्रक आदि की सेवा लेता है तो वह काफी महंगा पड़ता है और उसका असर सूबे पर ही पड़ रहा है। सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव उद्योग जगह पर पड़ रहा है क्योंकि बाहर से लेबर नहीं आ पा रही है। इसके चलते कारोबार बंद हो गया है।
डॉ. जेपी सिंह, प्रांतीय ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी, लघु उद्योग भारती

किसान संगठन ट्रैक खाली करें, इंडस्ट्री प्रभावित हो रही : प्यारे लाल सेठ
पंजाब प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल ने जंडियाला गुरु में धरने पर बैठी किसान जत्थेबंदी से रेलवे यातायात बहाल करने में सहमति देने की अपील की है। मंडल के प्रदेश प्रधान प्यारे लाल सेठ ने कहा कि लाॅकडाउन के कारण पहले ही कारोबार जगत का काफी नुकसान हुआ है। इसके बाद ट्रेनें बंद होने से ट्रैड-इंडस्ट्री प्रभावित हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजदयू ने आखिरी वक्त पर व्हिप जारी कर तेजस्वी का खेल बिगाड़ा, भाजपा को पहली बार स्पीकर की कुर्सी मिली - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें