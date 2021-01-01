पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स शुरु:लॉकडाउन के 10 महीने बाद अमृतसर से इंटरनेशनल उड़ानें शुरू पहले दिन रोम के लिए एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट में गए 242 यात्री

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के कारण बीते बरस मार्च से बंद इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स की शुरुआत शहर से हो गई है। सोमवार को रोम के लिए एयर इंडिया की सीधी फ्लाइट ने उड़ान भरी। पहले दिन 242 यात्रियों ने सफर किया। भारत सरकार ने वंदे भारत अभियान के तहत इटली या भारत में फंसे लोगों के लिए इसकी शुरुआत की है। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर वीके सेठ ने बताया कि अभियान के तहत कुल छह फ्लाइट अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट से रोम के लिए

उड़ेंगी। अगली फ्लाइट अब, 11, 21 फरवरी और मार्च में 4, 14 और 24 तारीख को जाएगी। सेठ ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट पर काेरोना से बचाव के लिए पीपीई किट, मास्क, सेनेटाइजर और अन्य सामान बेचने के लिए एक शाॅप की शुरुआत 3 फरवरी से की जा रही है। जहां यात्रियों के लिए सस्ते दामों में यह सामान उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

दुबई से इंडिया एक्सप्रेस की फ्लाइट अमृतसर 16 घंटे देरी से पहुंची - दुबई से आने वाली इंडिया एक्सप्रेस की फ्लाइट मंगलवार को 16 घंटे देरी से पहुंची जबकि इस फ्लाइट्स को सोमवार शाम साढ़े तीन बजे तक गुरु रामदास एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करना था। फ्लाइट में तकनीकी खराबी के चलते देरी से पहुचंने की सूचना एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल को दी गई। यात्रियों के परिजन और रिश्तेदार देर रात तक एयरपोर्ट पर फ्लाइट का इंतजार करने के बाद लौट आए। दुबई से आई यह इंडिया एक्सप्रेस की यह फ्लाइट मंगलवार तड़के करीब 3.30 बजे अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड हुई। यहां तैनात मेडिकल टीम ने कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट देखी और जो यात्री रिपोर्ट नहीं लाए थे उनके सैंपल लिए।

फ्लाइट शुरू होने से पंजािबयों को फायदा : समीप सिंह

अमृतसर इनिशिएटिव के ग्लोबल संयोजक, समीप सिंह गुमटाला ने फ्लाइट का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि महामारी के कारण अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानों कैंसिल होने के बाद नए साल में उड़ाने फिर से शुरू होना हवाई अड्डे के लिए शुभ संकेत है। इससे जिलावासियों खासकर पंजाबियों को फायदा होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सीधी उड़ानों के साथ, इन दोनों शहरों के बीच यात्रा का समय अब केवल 7-8 घंटे है। एयरपोर्ट एडवाइजरी कमेटी के मेंबर, योगेश कामरा ने एयर इंडिया और नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय को धन्यवाद दिया और उनसे मार्च 2021 के बाद पूरे साल इन उड़ानों को जारी रखने की अपील की।

