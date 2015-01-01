पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:झीतेकलां सरकारी स्कूल की टीचर को कोरोना, 9 दिनों में 6 अध्यापक पॉजीटिव

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • एक हफ्ते में तीसरी बार 24 घंटे में 50 से ज्यादा नए केस

कोरोना महामारी की संभावित दूसरी लहर के बीच मंगलवार को 59 लोग इसकी चपेट में आए। हालांकि इस दौरान मंगलवार को पांचवें दिन भी कोई मौत नहीं हुई है, लेकिन सेहत विभाग इसे गंभीरता से ले रहा है। यही कारण है कि अब सैंपलिंग का दायरा बढ़ाया जा रहा है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रबिंदर सिंह सेठी ने लोगों से एहतियात बरतने की बात कही है। दूसरी तरफ कोरोना वायरस का कहर सरकारी स्कूलों के अध्यापकाें पर बढ़ता जा रहा है। अब झीतेकलां सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल की एक कम्प्यूटर टीचर पॉजीटिव पाई गई है। इसलिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से स्कूल को 5 दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मंगलवार को पॉजीटिव आए 59 में 41 कम्यूनिटी से हैं, जबकि 18 संपर्क वाले हैं। मंगलवार 29 लोग ठीक भी हुए हैं। सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक जिले में अब तक 12,746 लोग पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं। इसमें से 11,679 ठीक हो चुके हैं। अस्पतालों में अभी भी 589 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि आज तक 478 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

झीतेकलां सीसे स्कूल पांच दिन बंद रहेगा लगातार बढ़ रहे केसों से अध्यापक घबराए

झीतेकलां सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल की एक कम्प्यूटर टीचर के पॉजीटिव आने के बाद शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूल को 5 दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही सभी अध्यापकों अाैर विद्यार्थियों के कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। झीतेकलां के टीचर के पॉजीटिव आने के बाद जिले में पिछले एक महीने में संक्रमित पाए गए टीचरों की संख्या 7 हो गई है। इनमें से 6 टीचर 15 नवंबर के बाद ही मिले हैं। लगातार अध्यापकों के काेराेना पॉजीटिव अाने की घटनाओं के चलते अभिभावकों में खाैफ पाया जा रहा है। अध्यापकों के पॉजीटिव अाने के बाद भी विभाग की तरफ से अभी तक बच्चों का टैस्ट करवाने की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। हालांकि कि स्कूलाें में बहुत कम ही बच्चे आते हैं फिर भी उनकी सुरक्षा काे लेकर माता-पिता चिंता में हैं।

सितंबर तक 3 हजार सैंपल रोज लिए जाते थे, नवंबर में दो हजार सैंपल ही लिए जाते रहे, अब फिर 2500 किए
सेहत विभाग सितंबर महीने में रोजाना कोरोना के 3000 सैंपल लेता था, मगर उसके बाद यह संख्या 2000 के आसपास रह गई थी। अब फिर से विभाग की ओर से 2500 सैंपल रोज लिए जा रहे हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रबिंदर सिंह सेठी ने बताया कि दूसरी लहर से निपटने के
लिए विभाग तैयार है। अब सैंपलिंग का लक्ष्य 3000 तक किया जाएगा।

हॉटस्पॉट की स्थिति में फिर से घर-घर स्क्रीनिंग करेगा विभाग
सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि इसमें हमारी टीमें हर उस इलाके में घर-घर पहुंचेगी जहां संक्रमण का ज्यादा खतरा है। डॉ. सेठी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि महामारी के संदर्भ में प्रशासन तथा सेहत विभाग का सहयोग करें। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि मास्क लगाएं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें और हाथ को बार-बार धोएं।

