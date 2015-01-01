पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लीपापोती की तैयारी:जूनियर डॉक्टरों ने सिविल सर्जन के घर बैठक कर तैयार की जांच रिपोर्ट

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • सिजेरियन का वीडियो बनाने के मामले में लीपापोती की तैयारी

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवदीप सिंह की तरफ से की गई सिजेरियन डिलीवरी की वीडियो वायरल मामले में जूनियर डॉक्टर्स की गठित कमेटी ने अभी तक जांच तो नहीं शुरू की है, लेकिन टीम के डॉक्टरों ने आका (सीनियर) को बचाने के लिए खाका खींचते हुए उसकी रिपोर्ट पहले ही तैयार कर ली है। सिविल सर्जन की ओर से अपनी जूनियर डॉक्टरों की गठित टीम ने मामले की जांच तो नहीं शुरू की, लेकिन वह कैसे बचें उसकी रिपोर्ट भी तैयार कर ली है। इस बाबत शुक्रवार को डॉ. नवदीप के घर पर टीम के डॉक्टरों ने बैठक की और उसकी रिपोर्ट भी तैयार कर ली है।

बताते चलें की वीडियो वायरल मामला तूल पकड़ने के बाद सिविल सर्जन ने सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉ. चरणजीत सिंह, तरसिक्का के डॉ. विनोद कुमार और जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ. जसप्रीत शर्मा आधारित कमेटी गठित की थी। कमेटी गठन के दौरान ही शक जताया सजा रहा था कि जूनियर किस तरीके से अपने सीनियर के मामले की पारदर्शी तरीके से जांच करेंगे और अब वही हो रहा है। चूंकि डॉ. सिंह दिसंबर में सेवामुक्त हो रहे हैं और ऐसे में उनको बचाने की पुरजोर कवायद जारी है। बताया तो यहां तक जा रहा है कि इसमें छोटे मुलाजिमों को जिम्मेदार बनाए जाने की कोशिश चल रही है।

बारी-बारी सहयोगी झाड़ गए पल्ला
सिविल सर्जन की ओर से एक दिन में 4 सिजेरियन करने के संबंध में जारी प्रेस नोट में गायनी डॉ. सितारा, डॉ. मीनाक्षी और डॉ. रोमा के नाम भी लिखे थे। वीडियो वायरल होने पर विभाग की डायरेक्टर ने सभी से जवाब मांगा था। वहीं पंजाब महिला आयोग की चेयरपर्सन मनीषा गुलाटी ने डायरेक्टर समेत उक्त सभी को 24 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ तलब किया था। इसी उक्त तीनों गायनी डॉक्टरों और एक स्टाफ नर्स ने सिजेरियन के मौके पर मौजूद रहने नकार दिया था और सिविल सर्जन अकेले रह गए हैं।

