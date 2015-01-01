पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनलॉक:15 दिसंबर से खरमास, तब तक शादी के लिए 7 शुभ दिन, होटलों-रिजॉर्ट्स में एक दिन में 2 से 3 फंक्शन

अमृतसर42 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के 90% रिजाॅर्ट्स और होटल सातों दिन बुक, एक हजार शादियां होने का अनुमान

वर्ष 2020 के आखिरी महीनों में 7 सावे हैं, जो कि 25 नवंबर से शुरू होंगे। 11 दिसंबर तक चलेंगे। कोरोना के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन में 7 महीने तक शादियाें की चकाचौंध पर लगाम गई थी, इसलिए कई लोगों ने विवाह आगे बढ़ा दिए थे। अब यही लोग शादी करवाने वाले हैं। इसके तहत इन 7 दिनों में शहर में एक हजार शादियां होने के अनुमान है।

हालांकि शादियां अभी भी चल रही हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर लोग दीपावली के बाद मौसम ठंडा होने पर शादियां करना प्रेफर करते हैं। इसीलिए इस बार शहर में 15 दिन लगभग लगातार गलियों-बाजारों में शहनाई गूंजेगी। काफी समय से कोरोना का मार झेल रहे रिजार्ट और मैरिज पैलेस वालों के लिए भी यह उम्मीदों भरा समय है और घाटा पूरा तो नहीं, लेकिन थोड़ा कम जरूर होने के आसार हैं।

रिजार्ट एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रणजीत कुमार के अनुसार बहुत से लोग 50 शादियों की बंदिश के कारण सेलिब्रेशन नहीं कर पाए और जो शादियां कैंसिल हुईं, वह अब होने जा रही हैं। इस अनुसार इस बार तकरीबन 1000 शादियां होंगी। इसके लिए रिजार्ट और मैरिज पैलेस वाले भी उत्साहित हैं।

होटलों में 25 नवंबर से ऐसे 3-4 सावे हैं, जिनमें एक ही दिन में तीन-तीन फंक्शन बुक किए गए हैं। शहर के 90% होटल-रिजॉर्ट्स 7 शुभ दिनों पर बुक हैं। पंडित गोल्डी शर्मा के अनुसार 8 सावों में वह हर दिन बुक हैं और 25 के सावे में उनके पास दो-दो शादियां हैं, जो कि उन्हें अलग-अलग समय में करवानी हैं।

25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी, इसी दिन पहला मुहूर्त

7 और 8 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदारी करने का विशेष महत्व है। पुष्य नक्षत्र में सोना-चांदी, वाहन, सुख-सुविधा की अन्य जरूरी चीजें खरीदी जा सकती हैं, जबकि 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस के साथ दीपोत्सव शुरू हो रहा है और 14 को दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। इसके साथ ही इस वर्ष के अंतिम दो महीने नवंबर और दिसंबर में विवाह के कम मुहूर्त हैं। 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी है। इस दिन विवाह आदि शुभ कर्म फिर से शुरू हो जाएंगे। इसके बाद 11 दिसंबर तक ही विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक खरमास रहेगा

पंडित सोहन लाल शास्त्री के अनुसार इस साल 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा, जो कि अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। खरमास में विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। फिर 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र तारा अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद साल 2021 में 22 अप्रैल को शादी का पहला मुहूर्त रहेगा।

नवंबर-दिसंबर में 7 शुभ दिन

25 नवंबर बुधवार देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी 30 नवंबर सोमवार कार्तिक पूर्णिमा 1 दिसंबर मंगलवार अगहन मास कृष्ण प्रतिपदा 7 दिसंबर बुधवार अगहन मास कृष्ण प्रतिपदा 8 दिसंबर मंगलवार अगहन मास कृष्ण अष्टमी 9 दिसंबर बुधवार अगहन मास कृष्ण नवमी 11 दिसंबर शुक्रवार अगहन मास कृष्ण एकादशी

