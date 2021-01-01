पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:आज परेड में हिस्सा लेने वाले पुलिस वालों के कोरोना टेस्ट, सभी निगेटिव

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज अमृतसर में 3 जगह किसान भी निकालेंगे ट्रैक्टर मार्च

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर अमृतसर के गुरुनानक स्टेडियम में होने वाले जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे कैबिनेट मंत्री राणा गुरजीत सिंह सोढ़ी तिरंगा फहराएंगे। गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में हिस्सा लेने वाले सभी 177 पुलिस मुलाजिमों के सोमवार को वेरका सीएचसी में कोरोना टेस्ट कराए गए। मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. राजकुमार के अनुसार, 177 पुलिस मुलाजिम टेस्ट के लिए पहुंचे। इनमें से 172 का आरटीपीसीआर और 5 का रैपिड टेस्ट किया गया। सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। इन 177 जवानों में से 145 पुलिस जवान परेड में शामिल होंगे।

उधर नए खेती कानूनों के खिलाफ जारी आंदोलन के तहत 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड के साथ-साथ अमृतसर और तरनतारन जिला मुख्यालय पर भी किसान ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालेंगे। अमृतसर में यह मार्च 3 अलग-अलग जगह निकाला जाएगा और इसमें ट्रैक्टरों के साथ-साथ ट्रक, कारें व मोटरसाइकिल भी शामिल होंगे। ऐसे में परेशानी से बचने के लिए इन सड़कों पर जाने से परहेज करना बेहतर रहेगा। किसान जत्थेबंदियां पहले ही ऐलान कर चुकी हैं कि जो किसान दिल्ली नहीं जा सकते, वह जिलास्तर पर होने वाली रैली में भाग ले सकेंगे।

ट्रैक्टर मार्च, इसलिए इन सड़कों पर न जाएं

पहला ट्रैक्टर मार्च : सुबह 10 बजे गोल्डन गेट पर आजाद किसान संघर्ष कमेटी के नेता हरजीत सिंह झीता की अगुवाई में 400 ट्रैक्टर, 300 मोटरसाइिकल, 50 कारें और ट्रक इकट्‌ठा होंगे और शहर के बाहर गांवों से होते हुए 100 किमी का सफर कर वापस गोल्डन गेट पहुंचेंगे।
दूसरा ट्रैक्टर मार्च : सुबह 10 बजे माल ऑफ अमृतसर के बाहर से। इसकी अगुवाई माल ऑफ अमृतसर के बाहर धरना दे रहे किसान नेता बलदेव सिंह सिरसा करेंगे। यह मार्च शहर का बाहरी चक्कर लगाकर वापस माल ऑफ अमृतसर पहुंचेगा।
तीसरा मार्च : किसान नेता रतन सिंह रंधावा ने बताया कि बाॅर्डर एरिया संघर्ष कमेटी व जमहूरी किसान सभा की तरफ से दोपहर 12 बजे भंडारी पुल पर 200 मोटरसाइकिलों पर लोग इकट्‌ठा होंगे। दोपहर 1 बजे मार्च शुरू होगा और हाॅल बाजार से होते हुए जीटी रोड पर शहर के बाहर तक जाएगा।

पुलिस का ट्रैफिक के लिए कोई रूट प्लान नहीं- गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम और किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च के बावजूद अमृतसर सिटी में कोई सड़क बंद नहीं रहेगी। सिविल लाइन थाने के एसएचओ शिवदर्शन सिंह के मुताबिक, गुरुनानक स्टेडियम वाली टेलर रोड और दूसरे सभी रास्ते जनता के लिए खुले रहेंगे ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser