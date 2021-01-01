पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:पिछले अप्रैल-मई के फिक्स्ड और जून से सितंबर तक वसूले पीक लोडआवर चार्जेस रिफंड हों

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  रेट रिवीजन पर इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रेगुलेटरी कमीशन की जन सुनवाई..उद्योगपति बोले

पंजाब स्टेट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रेगुलेटरी कमीशन (पीएसईआरसी) ने पावरकाम की एनुअल रेट रिवीजन को लेकर मंगलवार को जन सुनवाई की। बटाला रोड स्थित पावरकॉम के गेस्ट हाउस में ट्रेड-इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट एसोसिएशनों ने रेट न बढ़ाने को अपने तर्क दिए। पीएसईआरसी की चेयरपर्सन कुसुमजीत सिद्धू, मेंबर अंजुली, मेंबर परमजीत सिंह के साथ मीटिंग में कारोबारियों ने बिजली दरें न बढ़ाने को लेकर अपने तर्क दिए। वहीं सरकार की घोषणा के मुताबिक कोरोना काल के पिछले साल अप्रैल-मई के फिक्स्ड चार्जेस, पावर सरप्लस होने के बावजूद जून से सितंबर तक वसूले गए पीक लोड आवर और इस अवधि में नहीं दी गई नाइट

शिफ्ट रिबेट रिफंड करने की पुरजोर मांग रखी। यह मीटिंग दोपहर 12 बजे से लेकर 2 बजे तक चली, जिसमें विभिन्न ट्रेड-इंडस्ट्रियल एसोसिएशनों के नुमाइंदों ने अपने सुझाव और मांगें कमीशन के समक्ष रखीं। पंजाब प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान प्यारे लाल सेठ ने कहा कि कोरोना काॅल में सीएम अप्रैल-मई तक दो महीने के फिक्स्ड चार्जेस माफ करने की बात कही थी। पीक लोड आवर के तहत शाम 6 से रात 10 बजे तक यूनिट चलाने पर चार घंटे के लिए दो रुपए प्रति यूनिट अतिरिक्त चार्ज लिया जाता हैं। पंजाब में बिजली सरप्लस है, पीक लोड आवर हटा कर जून 2020 से सितंबर 2020 तक रिफंड मिलना चाहिए।

