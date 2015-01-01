पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध निर्माण:154 अवैध इमारतों की लिस्ट हाईकोर्ट में सब्मिट

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम म्युनिसिपल टाउन प्लानिंग विभाग ने हाईकोर्ट के रजिस्ट्रार के पास 154 अवैध बिल्डिंग्स की लिस्ट सबमिट की है। कैनेडी एवेन्यू की एक बिल्डिंग के मामले में सुनवाई के दौरान हाईकोर्ट ने निगम से अवैध निर्माणों की सूचि सबमिट करने को कहा था। जिसमें अवैध रिहायशी, कामर्शियल निर्माणों की जानकारी कोर्ट में दी गई है। इनमें से कई इमारतें बनकर तैयार हो चुकी हैं और कई अभी निर्माणाधीन हैं। जिनमें कुछ बिल्डिंग्स पूरी तरह से अवैध हैं। एमटीपी नरिंदर शर्मा के मुताबिक विभाग की तरफ से कोर्ट के रजिस्ट्रार को 154 बिल्डिंग्स की लिस्ट सबमिट करवाई गई है। कोर्ट की जो हिदायतें आएगी उसके मुताबिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

स्टेट बैंक के सामने मिर्जा गली में बिल्डिंग सील की
नगर निगम म्युनिसिपल टाउन प्लानिंग (एमटीपी) विभाग ने शुक्रवार को स्टेट बैंक के सामने स्थित मिर्जा गली में एक बिल्डिंग सील की। विभाग के एटीपी परमिंदर सिंह और बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर परमजीत दत्ता व टीम ने जाकर साढे तीन मंजिला बिल्डिंग को सील किया। यह बिल्डिंग चार साल पहले बननी शुरू हुई थी।

