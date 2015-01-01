पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरगोबिंदपुर की घटना, आरोपी गिरफ्तार:14 वर्षीय किशोरी बनी मां, दो बच्चों के बाप ने बनाए थे संबंध

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
गुरदासपुर की एक नाबालिगा ने गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में बच्चे को जन्म दिया है। नाबालिगा अभी 14 साल की है और उसे वीरवार की सुबह गुरदासपुर के हरगोबिंदपुर से अस्पताल में लाया गया था। उसकी हालत काफी गंभीर थी। यहां जब उसे डाक्टरों ने चेकअप किया तो वह 9 महीने की गर्भवती थी। थोड़ी देर बाद ही उसे प्रसव पीड़ा शुरू हो गई, जिसके बाद उसने लड़के को जन्म दिया है। फिलहाल डाक्टरों ने इसकी जानकारी गुरदासपुर पुलिस को दे दी है। वहीं गुरदासपुर पुलिस ने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया है।

आरोपी दो बच्चों का बाप है। उसने बच्ची के नाबालिगा होने का फायदा उठा उससे संबंध बनाए थे। जानकारी के अनुसार लड़की के परिवार वालों ने डाक्टरों को बताया कि लड़की के पेट में काफी दर्द है। डाॅक्टरों ने ग्लूकोज लगाकर ईलाज शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन जब वह दर्द से तड़पने लगी तो गायनी डाक्टर ने जांच की। इस दौरान वह गर्भवती पाई गई। डाॅक्टरों ने नाबालिगा के परिजनों से पूछा तो उन्होंने गर्भवती की जानकारी होने से इनकार किया। उसके माता-पिता का कहना था कि वे दोनों दिहाड़ीदार हैं और सुबह काम पर जाकर देर शाम को लौटते हैं। इस दौरान उनकी बेटी घर में अकेली रहती है। वह नौ माह की गर्भवती थी। ऐसे में डाॅक्टरों ने उसकी डिलीवरी की। खेलने कूदने की उम्र में यह किशोरी मां बन गई। शिशु भी कमजोर है। ऐसे में उसे वार्मर मशीन में रखा गया है। डाक्टरों ने गुरदासपुर पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने लड़की के बयानों पर गुरदासपुर में छापामारी कर आरोपी काबू किया है।

