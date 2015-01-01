पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आग लगने की आशंका:नगर निगम के एस्टेट विभाग ने अपने स्टोर के लिए मांगी फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी

अमृतसर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोेटो

नगर निगम के एस्टेट विभाग ने दिवाली के त्योहार पर आतिशबाजी की वजह से होने वाली किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से बचाव के मकसद से अपने भगतांवाला स्टोर के लिए फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी मांगी है।

विभाग शहर में दुकानों के बाहर, फुटपाथ और बरामदों में अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई के दौरान जब्त सामान इसी स्टोर में रखता है।

एस्टेट अफसर ने अपने पत्र में लिखा है कि विभाग के इस स्टोर में रेहड़ी, लकड़ी के मेज-कुर्सियां, मेज, फ्लैक्स बाेर्ड, प्लास्टिक ड्रम और अन्य सामान पड़ा है। इस सामान की कीमत लाखों रुपए है।

इस स्टोर में चौकीदार और सेहत विभाग की कूड़ा उठाने वाली 150 गाड़ियां भी रहती हैं। दीवाली के दौरान आतिशबाजी के कारण यहां कोई अप्रिय घटना हो सकती है और स्टोर में आग लगने की सूरत में जान-माल का बड़ा नुकसान होने का खतरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें