कोविड टीका:शुक्रवार की लिस्ट में शामिल सिविल अस्पताल के किसी भी हेल्थवर्कर ने नहीं लगवाया कोरोना टीका

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लेते सिविल अस्पताल पूर्व चीफ फार्मासिस्ट दीपक राय। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लेते सिविल अस्पताल पूर्व चीफ फार्मासिस्ट दीपक राय।

शुक्रवार को जिले के 18 सरकारी-गैर-सरकारी अस्पतालों में 540 हेल्थ वर्करों को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाई गई। कोरोना के सबसे ज्यादा 64 टीके गुरु रामदास अस्पताल में लगे। वहीं अमृतसर में सेहत विभाग के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल, सिविल अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को 53 लोगों ने वैक्सीन ली। इनमें प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के हेल्थ वर्कर और सेहत विभाग के रिटायर्ड मुलाजिम शामिल थे।

इन लोगों का शुक्रवार की लिस्ट में नाम नहीं था। लिस्ट में सिविल अस्पताल के स्टाफ के नाम थे, लेकिन इनमें से कोई भी टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंचा। इसलिए निजी अस्पतालों के स्टाफ और रिटायर्ड मुलाजिमों को बुलाया गया। कर्मचारियों की ओर से टीकाकरण में दिलचस्पी न दिखाने के बारे में एसएमओ डाॅ. चंद्रमोहन का कहना है कि रोजाना सबको मोटिवेशनल मैसेज भेजा जाता है, ताकि लोग ज्यादा से ज्यादा वैक्सीन लगवाएं। लिस्ट में शामिल जिन लोगों की पहचान हो जाती है, उन्हें भी मोटिवेट किया जाता है।

मजीठा में सबसे कम 9 टीके लगे, अमनदीप में 60- अब तक 5694 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। शुक्रवार को जीएनडीएच में 30, सिविल अस्पताल में 53, वेरका सीएचसी में 10, गुरु रामदास जी अस्पताल में 64, फोर्टिस अस्पताल में 32, बाबा बकाला में 14, रमदास में 11, मानांवाला में 9, तरसिक्का में 10, लोपोके में 35, मजीठा में 9, रणजीत एवेन्यू में 33, स्त्री बाग 9, एसजीआरडी डेंटल कालेज 20, ब्यास अस्पताल 61, अमनदीप मेडिसिटी 17, आईवीवाई में 10 और अमनदीप मॉडल टाउन में 60 लाभार्थियों को वेक्सीनेशन लगी।

