अपराध:होटल बेस्ट वेस्टर्न के मालिक पर गैर-इरादतन हत्या का केस

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिक्योरिटी गार्ड सर्बजीत सिंह की मौत के 24 घंटे बाद भी एफआईआर दर्ज न किए जाने खिलाफ थाने के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते परिजन।
  • मृत गार्ड के परिवार ने 1 घंटे तक थाना घेरा तो कार्रवाई
  • मैनेजर के अलावा तीन अज्ञात शख्स भी नामजद

रणजीत एवेन्यू डी ब्लॉक स्थित होटल बेस्ट वेस्टर्न में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत के 24 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस ने कोई एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की तो परिवार वाले मंगलवार को थाने के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए पहुंच गए। एक घंटे के प्रदर्शन के बाद पुलिस ने होटल बेस्ट वेस्टर्न के मालिक गुरिंदर सिंह, मैनेजर तरसेम के अलावा तीन अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ 304 का केस दर्ज कर लिया।

इससे पहले मृतक सर्बजीत सिंह के परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस आरोपियों को सरेआम बचाने की कोशिश में लगी है। यही कारण है कि पुलिस ने कोई केस तक दर्ज नहीं किया। परिवार वालों ने कहा कि जब तक आरोपियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती, तब तक वह अपने बच्चे का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं करेंगे। मृतक के पिता का आरोप था कि जब वह थाने पहुंचे तो पुलिस उलटा उन्हें ही धमकाने में लग गई। मृतक के पिता निर्मल सिंह ने कहा कि बेटे का गला सूजा था। शरीर पर निशान थे और खून से लथपथ था। जो उसकी हत्या की ओर इशारा करते है। मगर पुलिस का कार्रवाई न करना मिलीभगत को दिखाता है। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने गुस्साए लोगों को शांत करवा ने बाद बनती कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिया, जिसके बाद प्रदर्शन खत्म कर दिया गया।

सर्बजीत के परिजनों ने एक घंटे तक रणजीत एवेन्यू थाने के बाहर चौक में वाहन लगाकर आवाजाही रोके रखी।
बेटे की हत्या के सबूत मिटाने की कोशिश हुई : निर्मल सिंह
धरने के दौरान सर्बजीत के पिता निर्मल सिंह ने कहा कि उनके बेटे की हत्या की गई है। पुलिस आरोपियों को ही बचाने में लगी है। होटल मालिकों ने सबूतों को खत्म करने की कोशिश की, अब पुलिस को अपने हाथ में कर लिया है। पुलिस सोमवार को होटल में गई, मगर वहां सबूतों को खत्म करने की कोशिश की गई।

सुबह 10 बजे होटल की लिफ्ट में मिली थी लाश
ढपई रोड निवासी सर्बजीत सिंह (32) की लाश होटल की लिफ्ट में सोमवार 10 बजे बरामद हुई थी। सर्बजीत के परिवार का आरोप था कि होटल प्रबंधन ने घटना की सूचना पुलिस और परिवार को नहीं दी। परिवार वालों को किसी तरह पता चला तो वह होटल पहुंचे और होटल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ रोष जताया।

