मगर एक्शन पर लापरवाही:सैंपलिंग तक सिमटा सेहत विभाग, जिनके सैंपल फेल हुए, उन पर कार्रवाई के नाम पर कुछ नहीं

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • जुलाई में 66 सैंपलों में से 18, अगस्त में 42 में से 5, सितंबर में 51 में से 9 फेल

फूड सेफ्टी स्टैंडर्ड ऑफ इंडिया की पहल और दिशानिर्देश पर सूबा सरकार खाद्य व पेय पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता बरकरार रखने के लिए सेहत विभाग के जरिए लगातार हाथ-पांव मार रही है, लेकिन नतीजा कुछ भी नहीं निकल रहा है। कमोबेश, त्योहारी सीजन की बात करें तो विभाग खाद्य सुरक्षा को यकीनी बनाने के लिए पूरी तरह से मुस्तैद है, लेकिन मिलावटखोरों पर इसका कोई असर नहीं दिख रहा है। अगर हम सेहत विभाग की तरफ से जुलाई महीने से अब तक के खाद्य व पेय पदार्थों की सैंपलिंग की बात करें तो विभाग लगातार इस पर काम कर रहा है और टेस्टिंग के लिए सैंपल खरड़ लैब भी भेजे जाते हैं और रिपोर्ट भी आ जाती है, लेकिन कार्रवाई आज तक सार्वजनिक नहीं हो सकी है। विभाग ने जुलाई महीने में 66 सैंपल भरे थे, इसमें से 18 फेल पाए गए। इसी तरह से अगस्त महीने में 42 सैंपल भरे गए और उसमें से 5 फेल रहे। सितंबर महीने में 51 सैंपल में से 9 फेल रहे। इधर अक्टूबर महीने में 133 सैंपल भरे गए, लेकिन उनकी अभी तक रिपोर्ट नहीं आ सकी है। जो सैंपल फेल पाए गए उनसे संबंधित लोगों पर कोई कार्रवाई भी नहीं की जा सकी है।

पिछले साल 300 टीन घी पकड़ा, फिर ठंडे बस्ते में केस
पिछले साल जिला सेहत अफसर रहे डॉ. लखबीर सिंह भागोवालिया की तरफ से विभिन्न इलाकों से 300 टीन घी पकड़ा गया था और उसे मिलावटी मानते हुए इसके सैंपल भरे गए थे। उस दौरान 5-6 सैंपल फेल पाए गए थे, लेकिन उस मामले में क्या कार्रवाई हुई अभी तक विभाग बता नहीं सका है।
कई दिन बाद आती है रिपोर्ट
खास बात तो यह है कि सेहत विभाग सैंपलिंग का खूब शोर मचाता है और त्योहारी सीजन में तो इसकी सक्रियता और बढ़ जाती है। सैंपल भरे गए और टेस्टिंग के लिए भेजे गए। अव्वल को रिपोर्ट का पता नहीं चलता और अगर चल भी जाता है तो तब तक सीजन खत्म हो जाता है।
अब पहले जैसा नहीं होगा : गुप्ता
नवनियुक्त जिला सेहत अफसर डॉ. इंदरमोहन गुप्ता ने बताया कि सैंपल 24 घंटे में लैब में भेजे जाते हैं। रिपोर्ट आने में देरी होती है, लेकिन वह इसे जल्द मंगाने की कोशिश करेंगे। उनका यह भी दावा है कि विभाग में जो कुछ पहले चलता रहा अब वह नहीं चलेगा। सैंपलिंग, टेस्टिंग सभी पारदर्शी होगी और उसे समय-समय पर सार्वजनिक किया जाता रहेगा।

