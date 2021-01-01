पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:पहली चुनावी रिहर्सल में गैर-हाजिर रहे 166 अफसरों को नोटिस

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • सबसे ज्यादा 52 अफसर जंडियाला में गैर-हाजिर, सबसे कम 17 मजीठा में

जिला प्रशासन ने रविवार को नगर पंचायत और नगर काउंसिल चुनाव की पहली रिहर्सल करवाई। इसमें 672 प्रिजाइडिंग और पोलिंग अफसरों को बुलाया गया था, जिनमें 166 गैर-हाजिर रहे। इस लापरवाही पर इन सभी अफसरों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। यदि अफसर अनुपस्थिति का कारण नहीं बताते हैं तो संबंधित के खिलाफ एक्शन होगा।

सबसे अधिक जंडियाला में 52 अफसर ट्रेनिंग के दौरान गैर-हाजिर रहे, जबकि सबसे कम गैर-हाजिरी मजीठा तहसील में देखने को मिली है। तहसील अजनाला एसडीएम दीपक भाटिया ने बताया कि एब्सेंट रहने वाले पोलिंग अफसरों को नोटिस भेज दिया गया है। चुनाव ड्यूटी में लापरवाही किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। ट्रेनिंग के दौरान शत प्रतिशत उपस्थिति अनिवार्य है।

दूसरे चरण की रिहर्सल 7 फरवरी को होनी है, जिसको लेकर अफसरों संग मीटिंग कर लापरवाह कर्मचारी व अफसरों को चेतावनी जारी की गई है। वहीं एसडीएम इनायत गुप्ता ने बताया कि कुल 104 अफसरों को ट्रेनिंग पर बुलाया गया था जिनमें 17 अनुपस्थित रहे हैं। इसी तरह अजनाला में 25, बाबा बकाला में 25, वार्ड नं. 37 में 26 और रमदास में 21 पोलिंग अफसर गैर-हाजिर रहे। इन सभी को नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

