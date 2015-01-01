पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रोनिक डिजीज:अब सिविल सर्जन को क्रोनिक डिजीज के सर्टिफिकेट बनाने का जिम्मा

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
  • सेहत एवं परिवार भलाई विभाग ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन, लोगों का पैसा और समय बचेगा

क्रोनिक डिजीज वाले मरीजों को सर्टिफिकेट के लिए अब सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों के चक्कर लगाने नहीं पड़ेंगे। बल्कि अब उनको अपने जिले के सिविल सर्जन से ही यह सर्टिफिकेट मिल जाया करेगा। इससे जहां लोगों के समय की बचत होगी वहीं आवाजाही का खर्च भी बचेगा। इस बाबत सेहत एवं परिवार भलाई विभाग ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है।

पहले यहां बनते थे सर्टिफिकेट -गौर हो कि क्रोनिक डिजीज जैसे हायपरेंटशन, मल्टी डायबिटिक, हेपेटाइटस बी और सी आदि से प्रभावित लोगों को सर्टिफिकेट के लिए सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज अमृतसर, सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज पटियाला, फरीद कोट, पीजीआई जाना पड़ता था। वहां पर पहले टेस्ट करवाना पड़ता था फिर उसकी फाइल बनवानी पड़ती थी और उस फाइल के आधार पर सर्टिफिकेट जारी होता था। अमूमन इसमें लोगों के 10 से 15 दिन लग जाते थे, कई बार तो चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाना पड़ता था।

