कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा बढ़ा:हवा में महीना पहले से डेढ़ गुणा प्रदूषण, 28 दिन बाद 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा पांच मौतें

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
सोमवार को जिले में 28 दिनों के बाद 24 घंटे के अंदर कोरोना से 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं 13 नए मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए। त्यौहारी सीजन सर पर है और लोग लापरवाहियां बरतने लगे हैं, जिसके चलते कोरोना महामारी का संक्रमण भी चढ़ाव की तरफ है। मौतें ज्यादा अनुपात में होने का कारण शहर की हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर पिछले महीने से डेढ़ गुणा बढ़ने को माना जा रहा है। शहर में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 206 के पार चला गया है, जो कि महीना पहले तक 135 के आसपास था। ऐसे में जिले में महामारी की दूसरी लहर का खतरा बढ़ गया है।

सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सोमवार को 5 लोगों की मौत हुई है। मरने वालों में दर्शना रानी (76), परजिंदर कौर (76), जुगल किशोर (68), मनजीत सिंह (60), सुखदेव सिंह (75) के नाम शामिल हैं। 28 दिन बाद यह पहला मौका है जब इतने लोगों की मौत हुई है। बीते 12 अक्टूबर को 6 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। इसके बाद 22 अक्टूबर तथा 2 नवंबर को 4-4 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। इस बीच 10 दिनों में 1-1, 8 दिनों में 2-2 तथा 3 दिनों में 3-3 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। सिर्फ 4 दिन एेसे रहे जिस दौरान किसी की जान नहीं गई।

पार्षद विकास सोनी सहित उनके परिवार के 5 मेंबर पॉजीटिव

कैबिनेट मंत्री ओपी सोनी के भतीजे और वार्ड नंबर 70 के पार्षद विकास सोनी सहित उनके परिवार के 5 मेंबर कोरोना पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि उन्हें कोई लक्षण नहीं आया है लेकिन उन्होंने खुद को एकांतवास में कर लिया है। विकास सोनी के मुताबिक उनके अलावा उनके पिता अशोक सोनी, माता जनक सोनी, भाई शाम सोनी, भाभी अरविना सोनी का टेस्ट भी पॉजीटिव आया है।

सबसे पहले उनके भाई को हल्की सी खांसी और भाभी को हल्का बुखार आया था, जिसके बाद सभी परिवार वालों ने तुरंत अपना टेस्ट करवा लिया था। इन पांच लोगों में समेत सोमवार को 13 नए केस रिपोर्ट हुए, जबकि 29 ठीक होकर घरों को गए। फिलहाल 284 का इलाज जारी है। अब तक कुल 12,098 लोग पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 11,345 ठीक हो चुके हैं। 469 जान गंवा चुके हैं।

दूसरी लहर के लिए जीएनडीएच तैयार, आज जायजा लेगी टीम

मार्च महीने से लेकर अब तक कोरोना महामारी के केंद्र में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधीन चलने वाला गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल दूसरी लहर के लिए भी तैयार है। कहीं कमी-पेशी तो नहीं इसके लिए चंडीगढ़ से डॉक्टरों की उच्चस्तरीय कमेटी मंगलवार को अस्पताल और कॉलेज का निरीक्षण करेगी।

अस्पताल के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. जेपी अत्री ने बताया कि महमारी की दूसरी लहर किसी भी वक्त शुरू हो सकती है और उस दौरान उससे कैसे निपटा जाए उसके लिए सरकार की तरफ से तीन मेंबरी डॉक्टरों की टीम अस्पताल और कॉलेज का निरीक्षण करेगी। एमएस के मुताबिक उक्त टीम में डॉ. विकास सूरी, डॉ. कमल काजल और डॉ. इंदरपाल सिंह शामिल होंगे।

प्रदूषण से आंखों में जलन...दिवाली के बाद हवाएं चलने से मौसम साफ होने की उम्मीद

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक मॉनसून विदायगी की तरफ होता है तो लगातार मौसम ड्राई रहने से ऐसे हालात बन जाते हैं, क्योंकि बिना बारिश के हवा में नमी रहती है। इन दिनों किसानों की ओर से खेतों में लगातार पराली जलाई जा रही है, जिससे प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है। जो कि कोरोना मरीजों के लिए घातक साबित हो रहा है। आईएमडी के डायरेक्टर सुरिंदरपाल ने बताया कि हवा में मामूली मूवमेंट है। इसलिए नमी और डस्ट से स्मॉग हो रही है। दिवाली के बाद हवाएं चलने से मौसम साफ होने की उम्मीद है।

