पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑर्थोपेडिक सर्जरी:आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की मंजूरी के विरोध में 12 घंटे ओपीडी बंद

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईएमए के आह्वान पर हड़ताल, ऑर्थोपेडिक सर्जरी संग आंख-कान और गले की सर्जरी के लिए बीएएमएस डॉक्टरों को केंद्र ने दी है मंजूरी

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से आयुर्वेद की डिग्री प्राप्त डॉक्टरों को जनरल और ऑर्थोपेडिक सर्जरी के साथ ही आंख, कान और गले की सर्जरी को दी गई मंजूरी के खिलाफ इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को संस्था से जुड़े निजी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों ने 12 घंटे तक ओपीडी की सेवाएं बंद रखीं। इस दौरान सरकारी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों और स्टाफ ने भी प्रदर्शन करके उनका समर्थन किया। इस दौरान बाद दोपहर आईएमए हाल में एसोसिएशन के नुमाइंदों ने बैठक की और सरकार के इस फैसले को गलत तथा लोक विरोधी और सेहत सेवाओं के खिलाफ बताया।

बैठक में शामिल जिला प्रधान डॉ. अमनदीप कौर, डॉ. सुखजीत सिंह, डॉ. जसप्रीत ग्रोवर, डॉ. ओपी सिंघानियां, डॉ. अमृता राणा, डॉ. कुलदीप कौर आदि ने कहा कि सरकार ने पहले कृषि कानूनों के जरिए खेती सेक्टर को तबाह और गुलाम बनाने की कोशिश की है और अब हेल्थ से खिलवाड़ करना चाह रही है।

उक्त लोगों का कहना है कि एक एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर लाखों खर्च करके सालों की अनथक मेहनत के बाद फील्ड में उतरता है। वहीं आयुर्वेद, युनानी आदि पैथियों के डॉक्टर कुछ महीनों में तैयार हो जाते हैं। एेसे में उनको सर्जरी की मंजूरी देना मरीजों की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ करना है और मेडिकल फील्ड को हाशिए पर लाने की कोशिश है। उक्त का कहना है कि उनका उक्त डॉक्टरों से विरोध नहीं है बल्कि सरकार की गलत नीतियों से है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अगर इस कानून को जल्द वापस न किया गया तो बड़े पैमाने पर धरने-प्रदर्शन और बंद होगा।

हेल्थ इंप्लाइज वेलफेयर और इंडियन डेंटल एसोिसएशन ने जताया विरोध

अमृतसर| केंद्र की ओर से आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की मिली मंजूरी के खिलाफ इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने शुक्रवार को एक दिवसीय बंद और विरोध को हेल्थ इंप्लाइज वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने भी समर्थन किया है। हालांकि एसोसिएशन जुड़े लोगों ने कामकाज जारी रखा। प्रदर्शन में शामिल चेययरमैन पं. राकेश शर्मा, प्रधान राजेश शर्मा, महासचिव संजीव आनंद तथा संजीव वर्मा ने कानून की निंदा की और इसे अविलंब रद्द करने की मांग की।

अमृतसर| केंद्र से आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की मिली मंजूरी के खिलाफ इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन भी मैदान में आ गया है। एसोसिएशन ने इसे मिक्सोपैथी का नाम देते हुए मेडिकल प्रोफेशन के साथ धक्का और आम आदमी की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ बताया है। प्रधान डॉ. संजीव शर्मा ने कहा कि इस कानून से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करने वालों की कदर कम हो जाएगी। जिस पैथी के डॉक्टरों को उक्त अधिकार दिया जा रहा है वह मरीजों की जान के लिए जोखिम भरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें