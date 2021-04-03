पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Outside GNDU, There Was A Clash Between The Students And The Police Who Were Raging Against BC ... 2 Policemen Injured, Students Also Injured

रोष:जीएनडीयू के बाहर बीसी के खिलाफ रोष जता रहे स्टूडेंट्स और पुलिस के बीच झडप... 2 पुलिसवाले घायल, छात्र भी चोटिल

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई और ऑनलाइन एग्जाम को लेकर गुरु नानक देव यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर वीरवार को सुबह 11:30 बजे स्टूडेंट्स बीसी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। छात्रों ने जीटी रोड जाम कर दी। जीएनडीयू में जबरन दाखिल होने की कोशिश करने लगे इसी दौरान पुलिस और स्टूडेंट्स के बीच झड़प हो गई। छात्रों ने बैरिकेट तोड़ दिए जिसके बाद पुलिस को लािठयां चलानी पड़ी। इस दौरान 2 पुलिस वाले घायल हो गए। वहीं कई छात्र चोटिल भी हुए हैं।

