अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट:बीते बरस से 10 मीट्रिक टन ज्यादा एक्सपोर्ट हुईं दवाइयां

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना काल में फ्लाइट्स बंद रहने के बावजूद डोमेस्टिक आउटबाउंड में 51 मीट्रिक टन की बढ़ोतरी

कोरोना में जहां हर ओर लॉकडाउन लगा था और लोगों को घर से बाहर निकलने तक की मनाही थी, इसी दौरान अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट से चीजें पिछले बरसों के मुकाबले ज्यादा इंपोर्ट-एक्सपोर्ट हुईं। अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट से पिछले साल सिर्फ 5 मीट्रिक टन दवाइयां एक्सपोर्ट हुईं, वहीं इस बार यह आंकड़ा 15 मीट्रिक टन का रहा। डोमेस्टिक में भी 51 मीट्रिक टन आउटबाउंड की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। गुरु रामदास जी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के डायरेक्टर वीके सेठ ने बताया कि मार्च से लगे लॉकडाउन में 3 महीने तक फ्लाइट्स बंद रही हैं। उसके बाद भी अब तक इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स रेगुलर नहीं हैं और न ही शेड्यूल्ड हैं। सिर्फ वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत कुछ फ्लाइट्स आती हैं या फिर स्पेशल फ्लाइट्स लैंड करती हैं। डोमेस्टिक में भी 3 महीने बंद रहने के बाद फ्लाइट्स की आवाजाई शुरू हुई है। ऐसे में कारगो के आंकड़े सकारात्मकता पैदा करते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले साल जुलाई से अक्टूबर तक 275 मीट्रिक टन सामान एक्सपोर्ट हुआ था और 33 मीट्रिक टन इंपोर्ट हुआ था, लेकिन इस साल इन्हीं तीन महीनों में फ्लाइट्स कम होने के बावजूद सिर्फ 144 मीट्रिक टन का फर्क है और 131 मीट्रिक टन एक्सपोर्ट हुआ और 3 मीट्रिक टन इंपोर्ट हुआ है। इन आइट्मस में सबसे ज्यादा पेरिशेबल आइटम्स एक्सपोर्ट हुई हैं। जिसमें बेबी कार्न, लीची और मटर शामिल हैं। यह आइट्मस लंदन, बंगलुरू, दिल्ली, हैदराबाद और कोलकाता एक्सपोर्ट की गई हैं।

इसके अलावा इंजीनियरिंग गुड्स, रेडीमेड गार्मेंट्स, टेक्सटाइल, स्पोर्ट्स, लेदर गुड्स शामिल है जिसका डेस्टीनेशन दुबई, लंदन, पर्थ, कुवैत और कैनेडा है वहीं इंपोर्ट आइट्मस में फूड सप्लीमेंटस मॉडल इंस्ट्रूमेंट्स फॉर ट्रेनिंग मेडिकल अस्पताल, मशीनरी पार्ट्स शामिल हैं। यह सामान लंदन, हीथ्रो, मियामी और दुबई से इंपोर्ट किया जाता है।

वहीं डोमेस्टिक में पिछले साल बैंगलोर, दिल्ली, हैदराबाद और कलकत्ता को इजीनियरिंग गुड्स, स्पोर्ट्स गुड्स, रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स, वैल्यूएबल गुड्स, फ्रूट्स एंड वेजिटेबल्स मिलाकर 144 मिट्रिक टन भेजा गया और पीओ मेल, इलेक्ट्रानिक गुड्स, कंप्यूटर पार्टस और मेडिसिन को बैंगलोर, दिल्ली, हैदराबाद और कलकत्ता से इंपोर्ट किया गया।

