अब अल्ट्रासाउंड में खुला भेद:सिविल अस्पताल में पथरी के ऑपरेट के बाद पेट में छोड़ दिए पट्‌टी-कॉटन

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • दर्द से तड़पती महिला 4 महीने तक चक्कर काटती रही डॉक्टर पेन किलर देते रहे
  • इलाज में लापरवाही एसएमओ ने जांच के लिए 3 डॉक्टरों की टीम बनाई, एक हफ्ते में सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट
  • महिला का आरोप-अपनी गलती का पता चलते ही डॉक्टर ने रिपोर्ट गायब करवाई
  • अस्पताल के डॉक्टर अर्शदीप सिंह ने कहा-ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ, आरोप झूठे

सिविल अस्पताल के एक डॉक्टर ने महिला का ऑपरेशन करते समय उसके शरीर के अंदर ही पट्टी और कॉटन छोड़ दिए। डॉक्टर ने करीब चार महीने पहले महिला की पित्ते की पथरी का ऑपरेशन किया था। महिला पिछले कुछ दिनों से दर्द के कारण तड़प रही थी। कई बार सिविल अस्पताल में आई, लेकिन डॉक्टर दवा देकर भेज देता था। वीरवार को महिला जब सिविल अस्पताल पहुंची तो उसका अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाया गया, जिसके बाद इसकी पुष्टि हुई। महिला का आरोप है कि उसकी रिपोर्ट डॉक्टर ने रख ली है। उन्हें नहीं दी जा रही। वहीं दूसरी तरफ अस्पताल प्रशासन ने इस मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए है।

डाॅक्टर मुझे गुमराह कर घर भेजता रहा : सुरजीत कौर

गांव हर्षाछीना निवासी सुरजीत कौर ने बताया कि उसके पित्ते में पथरी थी। चार महीने पहले उसने सिविल अस्पताल में अपना ऑपरेशन करवाया था। ऑपरेशन के बाद वह घर चली गई। करीब एक सप्ताह के बाद उसके पेट में दोबारा दर्द उठ गई। उसने काफी दवाएं खाई, लेकिन कोई आराम नहीं लग रहा था। सिविल अस्पताल के सर्जरी विभाग के डाक्टर से मिली और परेशानी बताई, लेकिन डाक्टर ने उन्हें कहा कि सबकुछ ठीक है और वापस घर भेज दिया। महिला ने बताया कि चार महीने में उसने कई चक्कर लगा लिए थे, लेकिन डाक्टर उन्हें कुछ सही तरीके से नहीं बता रहा था। उसने बताया कि पिछले महीने जब दर्द बढ़ गई तो उसने फिर सर्जरी विभाग के डाॅक्टर को दिखाया। इस बार उसने कुछ दर्द निवारक दवाएं दीं और घर भेज दिया।

लगातार दवा खाने से उसकी हालत और खराब होने लगी। वीरवार की सुबह पेट में काफी दर्द उठा, जो वह सह नहीं पाई और वह अपने परिवार के साथ सिविल अस्पताल पहुंची। इस दौरान डॉक्टर ने उसका अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाया। अल्ट्रासाउंड रिपोर्ट में पता चला कि पेट में कॉटन व पट्‌टी हैं। सर्जरी विभाग के इस डॉक्टर काे जब रिपोर्ट के बारे में पता चला तो उसने रिपोर्ट गायब करवा दी। महिला ने मांग की है कि उसके इलाज में होने वाले खर्च का सारा खर्च डॉक्टर उठाए। क्योंकि उसका पति तो दिहाड़ीदार है और उसने पहले ही बड़ी मुश्किल से पैसे लेकर ऑपरेशन करवाया था।

महिला को जीएनडीएच में रेफर कर दिया
ऑपरेशन करने वाले डॉक्टर अर्शदीप सिंह ने सभी आरोपों को खारिज किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि ऐसा कुछ नहीं है, जैसा महिला कर रही है। उसे गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया है, जहां उसका बढ़िया इलाज किया जाएगा।

मामला गंभीर, जांच के आदेश दिए : एसएमओ
मामला गंभीर है। जांच के लिए तीन डॉक्टरों का बोर्ड बनाया गया है। अभी शिकायतकर्ता ने मुझसे संपर्क नहीं किया है। मरीज और सर्जरी विभाग के डॉक्टर को बुलाकर उनकी स्टेटमेंट ली जाएगी। वहीं जांच कमेटी एक सप्ताह के भीतर रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी।
डॉ. चरणजीत सिंह, एसएमओ, सिविल अस्पताल

