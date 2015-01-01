पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट ने आर्मी के हक में सुनाया फैसला:डिफेंस एस्टेट लैंड से हटाए जाने को लेकर लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
आर्मी कैंट चौक पर प्रदर्शन करते में कैंट के लोग।

कैंट स्थित बंग्लो नंबर-19 में दशकों से रहते आ रहे लोगों ने वहां से हटाए जाने को लेकर शुक्रवार को आर्मी के खिलाफ धरना दिया। प्रदर्शन करते हुए वहां से न हटने की बात कही। मामला पुलिस के पास पहुंचा तो उसने किसी तरह से समझा-बुझाकर धरना खत्म करवाया गया। धरना कैंट चौक पर दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होकर 2.30 तक चलता रहा।

धरने में बैठे सुरिंदर खोसला, तरुण कुमार, पंकज कुमार, मुकेश कुमार, जगदीश सिंह ने बताया कि यहां पर 35 परिवार दशकों से रह रहे हैं, लेकिन अब आर्मी के लोग उनको खाली करने की धमकी देते हैं। ऐसा नहीं करने की स्थिति में सामान उठा ले जाने तथा बुल्डोजर फिरवाने की बात करते हैं। उक्त का कहना है कि उन लोगों के पास उनके नाम का बिजली, पानी का बिल समेत अन्य सबूत हैं। मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए आर्मी अफसरों ने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में धरना खत्म कराया।

इसके बाद इलाका निवासी एसीपी वेस्ट देवदत्त शर्मा के ऑफिस गए और वहां आर्मी अफसर भी आए। देवदत्त ने बताया कि आर्मी अफसरों के मुताबिक यह जगह किसी फौजी ने लीज पर ले रखी थी। लीज की अवधि खत्म हो गई और अदालत ने आर्मी के हक में फैसला सुनाया। इलाका निवासियों ने बताया कि वह लोग किसी भी कीमत पर पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। सोमवार को डीसी से मुलाकात करेंगे।

