पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाजार धन धना धन:धनतेरस और दीवाली की खरीदारी करने लोगों ने किया पुराने बाजारों का रुख

अमृतसर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनतेरस के दिन दुकानों में उमड़ी ग्राहकों की भीड़
  • छोटे-मोटे सामान का ही तीन करोड़ का कारोबार
  • हाॅल बाजार-बर्तन बाजार में आधी रात तक कारोबार

कहते हैं कि दाल रोटी घर दी ते दीवाली अंबरसर दी। इसका मतलब सिर्फ दरबार साहिब से ही नहीं जुड़ा बल्कि दरबार साहिब के आस-पास के इलाकों में बसे बाजारों की दीवाली की रौनक से भी जुड़ा है। जहां धनतेरस के दिन और दीवाली की पिछली रात तीन बजे तक रौनक रहती है। इन बाजारों में वह लोग भी त्योहार में जाते हैं, जो कि सारा साल भीड़ के कारण नहीं जा पाते। इस धनतेरस और दिवाली पर भी लोगों ने अमृतसर की स्थापना के समय से बसे बाजारों की ओर खरीदारी के लिए रुख किया।

इससे बाजारों में भारी भीड़ देखी गई। इन बाजारों के दुकानदारों ने करोड़ाें का कारोबार किया। अकेले छोटे-मोटे सामान की दुकानों पर ही 2 से 3 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ। बर्तन बाजार में भी रौनक देखने लायक थी। यहां कई लोगों ने बर्तनों के सेट खरीदे तो कुछ लोग दुकानदारों की ओर से बचे एक-एक पीस की लगी सेल से ही शगुन खरीदारी करते दिखे। ड्राइ फ्रूट्स और मिठाई की दुकानों में भी अच्छी बिक्री हुई। बर्तन बाजार में जोगिंदर महाजन के मुताबिक जो लोग सारा साल पार्किंग की समस्या के कारण यहां नहीं आ पाते वह भी दिवाली की रौनक देखने जरूर आते हैं। कोई अच्छा खासा सामान खरीदता है तो कोई सिर्फ शगुन के लिए चम्मच ही खरीद लेता है, लेकिन उन्हें किसी भी दीवाली पर अफसोस नहीं हुआ कि कमाई नहीं हुई।

दुकानदारों ने दिए ऑफर, ग्राहक मालामाल

हाल बाजार में घुसते ही वैसे ही त्यौहार जैसी फीलिंग आती है, लेकिन दीपावली के दिनों में गोल हट्टी चौक से आपको दुकानों के साथ-साथ स्टॉल्स भी नजर अाए। यहां पर सजावट का छोटा-छोटा सामान खूब चमक बिखेर रहा था। यहां लक्ष्मी गणेश के पोस्टर्स, मूर्तियों के अलावा तोरण के साथ–साथ पूजा का सारा सामान मिल जाता है और वह भी सिर्फ 15 रुपए से शुरू होकर। इसके बाद कटड़ा जैमल सिंह की तरफ अगर जाएं तो क्राकरी से भरी मार्केट में सेल और छूट के इतने ऑफर्स होते हैं कि हर इंसान कुछ न कुछ जरूर खरीद लेता है। यहां क्राकरी के साथ-साथ जूते-चप्पलों की दुकानों पर भी 100 रुपए से आकर्षक जूतियां मिल जाती हैं।

फड़ियां और स्टाल लगाने वालों की चांदी

पिछले 18 सालों से स्टॉल लगाते राज कुमार के मुताबिक दीपावली पर हर साल रात को अचानक भीड़ उमड़ पड़ती है। इस बार दोपहर तक ज्यादा भीड़ नहीं थी लेकिन रात को चेहरे खिल रहे हैं। वह हर साल अच्छी खासी कमाई करते हैं इस बार कोरोना ने थोड़ा असर डाला है, लेकिन उम्मीद है कि दीपावली अच्छी जाएगी। जनरल बूट हाउस के बॉबी के मुताबिक उनकी दुकान इस मार्केट में 40 साल पुरानी है और इन 40 सालों में सिर्फ इसी बाजार में लोग आधी रात को भी शॉपिंग के लिए आते हैं। यह मार्केट कितने बरसों से ऐसे सजती है, किसी को नहीं पता, लेकिन हर इंसान कुछ न कुछ कमाकर जरूर जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें