रंगे हाथों दबोचा:अमृतसर से 27 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेने राजस्थान पहुंचा केंद्र के कृषि मंत्रालय का प्लांट प्रोटेक्शन अफसर गिरफ्तार

अमृतसर/फलौदी2 दिन पहले
नीले घेरे में आरोपी अफसर।

केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्रालय के तहत आने वाले डायरेक्टोरेट ऑफ प्लांट प्रोटेक्शन क्वारंटाइन एंड स्टाेरेज के एक अफसर को राजस्थान के फलौदी कस्बे में 27 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया गया। पवन कुमार नाम का यह अफसर अमृतसर में पोस्टेड है और रिश्वत की रकम लेने के लिए फलौदी गया था। पवन कुमार अमृतसर आने से पहले फलौदी में ही डायरेक्टोरेट ऑफ प्लांट प्रोटेक्शन क्वारंटाइन एंड स्टाेरेज के तहत आने वाले टिड्डी मंडल कार्यालय में पोस्टेड था और 27 अक्टूबर को ही वहां से रिलीव होकर अमृतसर आया था।

उसे एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो की जोधपुर टीम ने रविवार को रिश्वत की रकम लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया। जरूरी कार्रवाई के बाद टीम आरोपी को पूछताछ के लिए अपने साथ जोधपुर ले गई। एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो जोधपुर रूरल के एडिशनल एसपी भोपालसिंह लखावत ने बताया कि रविवार दोपहर में टीम ने फलौदी के राइका बाग क्षेत्र स्थित एक होटल में छापा मारकर टिड्डी मंडल कार्यालय में तैनात रह चुके पवन कुमार को 27 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा।

लखावत के अनुसार, फलौदी तहसील के तहत आने वाले पीलवा रावतनगर गांव के अजयपाल सिंह ने 27 अक्टूबर को एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो में शिकायत दी थी कि उसके भाई की गाड़ी फलौदी टिड्डी मंडल कार्यालय में टिड्डी नियंत्रण के लिए होने वाले रसायन छिड़काव में लगाई गई थी। यह गाड़ी मंडल कार्यालय में 17 जून 2020 से 30 सितंबर 2020 तक चली। गाड़ी का कॉन्ट्रेक्ट प्रतिदिन 1100 रुपए और डीजल खर्च के हिसाब से था।

उनकी गाड़ी का बकाया बिल पास करने की एवज में फलौदी टिड्डी मंडल कार्यालय का प्लांट प्रोटेक्शन अफसर पवन कुमार राजपूत 30 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांग रहा है। 31 अक्टूबर को शिकायत का सत्यापन करवाने के दौरान पवन कुमार 27 हजार रुपए लेकर गाड़ी का बिल पास करने को तैयार हो गया। इसके बाद एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो के प्लान के मुताबिक अजयपाल सिंह ने रिश्वत की रकम हैंडओवर करने के लिए पवन कुमार को फलौदी बुलाया।

पवन कुुमार शनिवार रात तकरीबन आठ बजे फलौदी पहुंचा और वहां के होटल चैतन्य पैलेस के रूम नंबर 4 में रुका। प्लान के अनुसार रविवार दोपहर में अजयपाल सिंह ने होटल के कमरे में मिलकर पवन कुमार को रिश्वत की रकम हैंडओवर की। पवन कुमार ने अजयपाल सिंह से 27 हजार रुपए लेने के बाद उसमें से 25 हजार रुपए अपने कमरे में पड़ी टेबल की ऊपरी दराज में रख लिए और दरियादिली दिखाते हुए 2 हजार रुपए अजयपाल सिंह को वापस कर दिए।

इसी दौरान इशारा मिलते ही एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो के एडीशनल एसपी भोपालसिंह लखावत के नेतृत्व में टीम ने कमरे में छापा मारकर टेबल की दराज से रिश्वत की रकम बरामद कर ली। मौके पर पवन कुमार के हाथ धुलवाए तो उनमें रंग उतर आया। इसके बाद पवन कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। छापा मारने वाली एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो की टीम में भोपालसिंह लखावत के नेतृत्व में आई थी।

दो वर्ष फलौदी में तैनात रहा आरोपी

पवन कुमार तकरीबन दो साल तक फलौदी स्थित टिड्डी मंडल कार्यालय में प्लांट प्रोटेक्शन अफसर के पद पर तैनात रहा। इस वर्ष जून से अगस्त के बीच राजस्थान में टिड्डी का प्रकोप बहुत ज्यादा रहा। उसी दौरान टिड्डी दलों को मारने के लिए प्राइवेट गाड़ियां किराए पर ली गई थीं। फलौदी टिड्‌डी मंडल कार्यालय ने संभवत: 6-7 गाड़ियां किराए पर ली थीं। इन्हीं में एक गाड़ी शिकायतकर्ता अजयपाल सिंह के भाई की थी जिसके किराए के भुगतान की एवज में पवन कुमार रिश्वत मांग रहा था।

जुलाई-अगस्त 2020 में पवन कुमार का फलौदी से अमृतसर ट्रांसफर हो गया था मगर कोरोना महामारी के चलते उसे तुरंत रिलीव नहीं किया गया। पवन कुमार को फलौदी से 27 अक्टूबर को ही रिलीव किया गया था। अब एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो यह पता लगाने का प्रयास कर रहा है कि पवन कुमार ने अन्य गाड़ियों के किराए का भुगतान करवा दिया या बाकी है? वह सिर्फ एक गाड़ी वाले से ही रुपए लेने के लिए होटल में रुका था या दूसरे किसी गाड़ीवाले को भी वहां बुला रखा था?

