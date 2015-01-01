पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था का झाड़:लाखों की सरकारी गाड़ियों में उगे पौधे, मगर नीलामी नहीं

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अफसरों की लापरवाही से मिट्‌टी हो रही सरकारी संपत्ति

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के जिम्मेदार अफसरों के लापरवाही के कारण विभाग अव्यवस्थाओं की भेंट चढ़ता जा रहा है। पंजाब सरकार ने अधिकारियों को सरकारी काम करने के लिए 3 वाहन उपलब्ध कराए थे। इन गाड़ियों की माइलेज खत्म हो गई तो कंडम घोषित कर खड़ी कर दी गईं, लेकिन इसे नीलाम करने को लेकर कुछ भी नहीं किया गया। विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण सरकारी धन की बर्बादी हो रही है, मगर अफसरों के पास इस लापरवाही का कोई जवाब नहीं है। बताते चलें कि सरकारी वाहनों को खरीदने के दौरान करीब करीब 20-21 लाख रुपए तक खर्च किए गए, लेकिन 8-10 सालों से खड़ी इन वाहनों की किसी ने सुध नहीं ली, जिससे इनकी दशा और भी दयनीय हो गई है। आलम यह है कि वाहनों के चारों तरफ पेड़-पौधे उग आए और झाड़ियों से यह ढक चुकी है। फिलहाल अफसरों को इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता क्योंकि निजी लग्जरी वाहनों से उनको दफ्तर पहुंचना और फिर अपने निर्धारित समय से निकल जाना है।

नीलामी के लिए बनती है अफसर कमेटी
सरकारी सामान को नीलाम करने के लिए अफसरों की कमेटियां बनती हैं। उच्च अधिकारियों के परमिशन के बाद नीलामी की प्रक्रिया शुरू होती है, लेकिन चंडीगढ़ में बैठे अफसर व्यवस्था सुधारने में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखा रहे।

डीपीओ से रिपोर्ट तलब करूंगा : डायरेक्टर

विभाग की डायरेक्टर विपुल उज्जवल ने बताया कि जो भी इश्यूज हैं, उन्हें दूर करवाएंगे। वाहनों की नीलामी की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। डीपीओ से रिपोर्ट तलब करेंगे कि वाहनों को नीलाम करने के लिए अभी तक क्या कार्रवाई की गई।

प्रमुख सचिव को दौरा करने का निर्देश दूंगी: मंत्री
प्रमुख सचिव को विभाग का दौरा कर हकीकत देखने का निर्देश दूंगी। जिम्मेदार अफसरों या कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही पाई गई तो एक्शन भी होगा।
-अरुणा चौधरी, मंत्री, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग

