पुलिस मेहरबान कोरोना पहलवान:पुलिस ने सवा महीना ही चालान काटे, अब 3 माह से बिना मास्क वालों से काट रही कन्नी

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • जुलाई के 8 दिनों में रोज औसतन 247 लोगों को जुर्माना ठोका, अगस्त महीने में डेली 213 चालान, अब खाता शून्य
  • नवंबर के पहले 14 दिनों में नए मरीजों की औसत 28 थी, मगर पिछले एक हफ्ते में रोज मिल रहे 46 मरीज

सर्दियों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका प्रबल होती जा रही है। इसके बावजूद अमृतसर कमिश्नर पुलिस बाजारों में बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगों के चालान नहीं काट रही। हालात ये हैं कि पिछले तीन महीने से पुलिस ने एक भी चालान नहीं काटा। सिर्फ जुलाई के आखिरी हफ्ते और अगस्त महीने में ही चालान काटे गए। इसी का नतीजा है कि मास्क लगाने वाले लोगों की संख्या दिन-ब-दिन घट रही है और महामारी का संक्रमण फिर से बढ़ने लगा है। पुलिस की ढील का दुष्प्रभाव रहा कि लोग घर से निकलते समय मास्क लगाना भूल रहे हैं। इसलिए अक्टूबर महीने में कोरोना केसों में आई गिरावट अब फिर से उछाल की ओर है। पिछले एक हफ्ते में नए मरीजों की औसत 46 तक पहुंच गई है, जो नवंबर के पहले 14 दिनों में सिर्फ 28 थी।

जुलाई और अगस्त में ही की कार्रवाई
पुलिस ले जुलाई महीने में रोज करीब 247 लोगों के चालान काटे थे। 23 जुलाई से चालान काटने शुरू गए किए। 31 जुलाई तक 1980 चालान काटे गए। अगस्त महीने में 6629 चालान हुए, यानी 213 चालान रोज। इसके बाद कोई चालान नहीं काटा गया।

पिछले 10 दिन में 183 एक्टिव मरीज बढ़े
जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों में दिवाली के बाद से इजाफा हो रहा है। अक्टूबर के आखिरी दिन एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 301 थी, जो 14 नवंबर को 367 हो गई और अब यह आंकड़ा 550 तक पहुंच गया है।

दिसंबर में संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर का खतरा
सेहत विभाग के अनुसार दिसंबर में सर्दी बढ़ने से कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका है। इसके संकेत अभी से ही दिख रहे हैं। इससे बचने के लिए मास्क लगाना और दो गज की दूरी जरूरी है। मगर के लोग इनका ख्याल नहीं रख रहे।

ठंड में वायरस की उम्र बढ़ जाती है: डॉ. चावला
सर्दी के मौसम में वायरस की उम्र बढ़ जाती है। हवा सूखी और ठंडी होने से संक्रमण और भी तेजी से फैलता है। ऐसे में अब मास्क लगाना बहुत जरूरी है।
डॉ. नरेश चावला, जिला टीबी अफसर

डीसीपी बोले-फिर छेड़ेंगे चालान काटने की मुहिम
बाजारों में न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग दिख रही और न ही लोग मास्क पहन रहे हैं। इसलिए लोगों के चालान काटना जरूरी हो गया है। ऐसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेज हो सकती है। इसलिए पुलिस की ओर से फिर से चालान काटने की मुहिम शुरू छेड़ी जाएगी।
जगमोहन सिंह, डीसीपी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर

