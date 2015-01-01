पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमला:गुमटाला में झगड़ा रोकने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला, कांस्टेबल घायल

अमृतसर44 मिनट पहले
थाना कंटोनमेंट के अधीन आते गुमटाला इलाके में बीती रात झगड़ा रोकने गई पुलिस टीम पर कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। आरोपियों ने पुलिस मुलाजिमों पर ईंट पत्थर चलाने शुरू कर दिए। इसी बीच एक पत्थर लगने से कांस्टेबल नवजोत सिंह घायल हो गया।

कंटोनमेंट पुलिस ने एएसआई परमजीत सिंह के बयानों पर पांच लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करते हुए दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। एएसआई परमजीत सिंह ने बताया कि सूचना मिली कि गुमटाला के पास दो गुटों में झगड़ा चल रहा था। लगभग पांच मिनट में वह कांस्टेबल नवजोत सिंह व तीन अन्य पुलिस मुलाजिमों के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए।

जब पुलिस ने आरोपियों को समझाने का प्रयास किया तो उन्होंने आगे से ईंट पत्थर चलाने शुरू कर दिए। पुलिस मुलाजिमों को अपनी जान बचाने के लिए यहां वहां भागना पड़ा। इसी बीच कांस्टेबल नवजोत सिंह पत्थर लगने से घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने निंदर सिंह और फकीर चंद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि विक्की, रोमा, रोबिन निवासी गुमटाला की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

